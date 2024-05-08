Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:05 AM PDT on May 8, 2024

Housing advocates submitted over 400,000 signatures for a half-cent sales tax to fund affordable housing, and homelessness solutions and prevention. Photo via MoveLA Twitter

  • Metro Guard Shoots, Kills Man Who Stabbed Him At Sunset/Vermont Station (LAT, Daily News, KABC)
  • Torched Debunks Some Transit Violence Claims, Explores Solutions
  • Today Is Bike To School Day (Biking in L.A.)
  • Family Awarded $3.4M Settlement In LASD Killing Of Dijon Kizee (Daily News, CBS)
  • Housing Advocates Submit Signatures For County Half-Cent Sales Tax (Pasadena Now)
  • Port Announces Fleet Of 50 Electric Amazon Trucks (LAT, Daily Breeze)
  • West Hollywood Hosting Input Meeting For Complete Streets Project (WeHo Times)
  • Pasadena Plans To Increase Rates For South Lake Parking (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: East L.A. Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested (KTLA)
  • 101 Wildlife Crossing Bridge To Open In 2026 (KTLA)
  • State Gas Price Gouging Law Has Not Shown Results (Pasadena Now)
  • 8-Acre Headworks River Park Planned Along North Edge Of Griffith Park (Urbanize)
  • April Was Warmest On Record, Making 11 Months Of Heat Records (LAT)

Calendar: Wednesday 5/8 - Today Streets for All will host a 5-6 p.m. virtual Happy Hour with Santa Monica City Councilember Jesse Zwick, Santa Monica City Council. Details at SFA event page.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Culver City

Eyes on the Street: Recent Centinela Bike Lanes in Culver City

The new partially-protected Centinela facility is a welcome safety upgrade for a stretch that long lacked any type of bikeway, but the area remains not all that bike-friendly

May 8, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

May 7, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Learn More
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Bike Month continues, Metro 91 Freeway widening, Destination Crenshaw, Culver City Bus, Santa Monica MANGo, Metro bike lockers, Metro Sepulveda Transit, and more

May 6, 2024
The Valley

San Fernando Valley Bus/Bike Updates: G Line, Roscoe Bus Lanes, Laurel Canyon Bike Lanes

Short newly protected bike lane on Laurel Canyon Blvd, extensive NSFV bus improvements under construction this month, and scaled-back G Line plans should get that project under construction this summer

May 6, 2024
See all posts