This Week In Livable Streets

Bike Month continues, Metro 91 Freeway widening, Destination Crenshaw, Culver City Bus, Santa Monica MANGo, Metro bike lockers, Metro Sepulveda Transit, Metro G Line upgrades, and more.
- May is Bike Month. Find events in Beverly Hills, Pasadena, some hosted by Metro. Find additional SoCal Bike Month events at LAist.
- Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated through the end of May. Some additional information is available at The Source.
- Monday 5/6 - Culver City Bus service changes go into effect today, including more frequent buses on several lines. Details at Culver City Bus announcement.
- Wednesday 5/8 - Wednesday is national Bike and Roll to School Day, which Beverly Hills is celebrating.
- Thursday 5/9 - Metro will celebrate a Metro Bike Locker Grand Opening Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilshire/Western Metro D Line Station located at 3775 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown. Details at Metro event page. New bike locker program information at The Source.
- Thursday 5/9 - How Do You Grow a Rose from Concrete? Architect Gabrielle Bullock and L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson join Destination Crenshaw senior art advisor V. Joy Simmons on the Zócalo stage at Crenshaw High School to discuss Destination Crenshaw’s genesis and design. Event goes from 6-8 p.m. at Crenshaw High School Performing Arts Center at 5010 11th Avenue in South L.A. Details and register to attend in person or online, via Zócalo event page.
- Thursday 5/9 - Metro will host a community meeting for its Eastbound 91 Freeway widening project through North Long Beach (west of Atlantic Avenue to Cherry Avenue). The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Houghton Park at 6301 Myrtle Avenue in Long Beach. Details at Metro event page.
- Saturday 5/11 - Metro Bike Share, Santa Monica Spoke, and the city of Santa Monica will host a MANGo Milestone Community Ride from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting at the 17th Street Metro E Line Station. MANGo is the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway, currently being upgraded to cross the 10 Freeway. Details at SM Spoke or Metro events page.
- Starting Saturday 5/11 - Metro will host two community meetings on its G (Orange) Line improvements project, recently scaled back to cut costs. Attend a Saturday 5/11 in-person meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Marvin Braude Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys or a Wednesday 5/15 virtual meeting at 6 p.m.
- Starting Saturday 5/11 - Metro will host three community meetings updating the public about Sepulveda Transit Corridor. Attend a Saturday 5/11 in-person meeting at 10 a.m in Van Nuys, a Monday 5/13 virtual meeting at 12 noon, or a Tuesday 5/14 in-person meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Westwood.
