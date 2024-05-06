This Week In Livable Streets

Skip to Content
Bike Month continues, Metro 91 Freeway widening, Destination Crenshaw, Culver City Bus, Santa Monica MANGo, Metro bike lockers, Metro Sepulveda Transit, and more

3:37 PM PDT on May 6, 2024

Zócalo Destination Crenshaw panel this Thursday

Bike Month continues, Metro 91 Freeway widening, Destination Crenshaw, Culver City Bus, Santa Monica MANGo, Metro bike lockers, Metro Sepulveda Transit, Metro G Line upgrades, and more.

  • May is Bike Month. Find events in Beverly HillsPasadena, some hosted by Metro. Find additional SoCal Bike Month events at LAist.
  • Ongoing through 5/31 - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire construction. Riders will experience delays where trains are operating on a single track between El Segundo and Redondo Beach Stations. Construction is anticipated through the end of May. Some additional information is available at The Source.
  • Monday 5/6 - Culver City Bus service changes go into effect today, including more frequent buses on several lines. Details at Culver City Bus announcement.
  • Wednesday 5/8 - Wednesday is national Bike and Roll to School Day, which Beverly Hills is celebrating.
  • Thursday 5/9 - Metro will celebrate a Metro Bike Locker Grand Opening Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilshire/Western Metro D Line Station located at 3775 Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown. Details at Metro event page. New bike locker program information at The Source.
  • Thursday 5/9 - How Do You Grow a Rose from Concrete? Architect Gabrielle Bullock and L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson join Destination Crenshaw senior art advisor V. Joy Simmons on the Zócalo stage at Crenshaw High School to discuss Destination Crenshaw’s genesis and design. Event goes from 6-8 p.m. at Crenshaw High School Performing Arts Center at 5010 11th Avenue in South L.A. Details and register to attend in person or online, via Zócalo event page.
  • Thursday 5/9 - Metro will host a community meeting for its Eastbound 91 Freeway widening project through North Long Beach (west of Atlantic Avenue to Cherry Avenue). The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Houghton Park at 6301 Myrtle Avenue in Long Beach. Details at Metro event page.
  • Saturday 5/11 - Metro Bike Share, Santa Monica Spoke, and the city of Santa Monica will host a MANGo Milestone Community Ride from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting at the 17th Street Metro E Line Station. MANGo is the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway, currently being upgraded to cross the 10 Freeway. Details at SM Spoke or Metro events page.
  • Starting Saturday 5/11 - Metro will host two community meetings on its G (Orange) Line improvements project, recently scaled back to cut costs. Attend a Saturday 5/11 in-person meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Marvin Braude Center at 6262 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys or a Wednesday 5/15 virtual meeting at 6 p.m.
  • Starting Saturday 5/11 - Metro will host three community meetings updating the public about Sepulveda Transit Corridor. Attend a Saturday 5/11 in-person meeting at 10 a.m in Van Nuys, a Monday 5/13 virtual meeting at 12 noon, or a Tuesday 5/14 in-person meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Westwood.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

