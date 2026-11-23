Metro is nearing the finish line for two new extensions of the D Line. Though the anticipated opening dates have been delayed somewhat, both extensions – to Century City and to Westwood – are expected to open in 2027.

At the end of next year, D Line riders will be able to travel from Westwood to downtown L.A. in about 25 minutes. In less than a year, riders will go from Century City to downtown in 20 minutes.

Map of Metro D Line subway extensions

In 2014, Metro began construction on nine new miles of heavy rail subway extending from Koreatown to Westwood. The project includes three extensions:

D Line Section 1 is 4 miles from Koreatown to Beverly Hills: opened in May D Line Section 2 is 2.5 miles from Beverly Hills to Century City: 95+% complete D Line Section 3 is 2.5 miles from Century City to Westwood: ~90% complete

Last week, the Metro Board Finance Committee approved a cost increase [staff report, presentation] for D Line Section 2. The committee approved a $300 million budget increase, taking Section 2 costs from $2.57 to $2.87 billion.

Metro Chief Program Management Officer Tim Lindholm reassured the committee that this is the “final budget increase” that “gets us to the end – and opening” of this Section 2 project.

In 2017, the board approved a $2.53 billion Section 2 budget for what was then the Purple Line. When Section 2 broke ground in early 2018, it was anticipated to open in 2025. In 2023, Metro approved a $134 million budget increase; that was a 5.5% increase to the $2.44 billion construction (non-financing) portion of the budget. Last week’s 12% increase puts Section 2 at 18% over its 2017 cost.

Lindholm noted that an 18% cost overage is not unusual for this type of project, citing a 2020 Federal Transit Administration (FTA) study that found heavy rail subway projects (including earlier Metro B and D Line sections) averaged 42% cost increases. The recently opened D Line Section 1 overshot its initial budget by about 25%, mainly due to challenging tunneling.

Lindholm attributed the current Section 2 increase to several unforeseen factors that have expanded the scope and therefore the duration of construction. Among them are tunneling around old oil wells (under Beverly Hills High School), upgrading tunnel seismic lining to be stronger than initial planned, realigning Century City station (also to avoid old oil wells), realigning a Century City storm drain (to avoid ventilation impacting a mall), compliance with construction restrictions imposed by Beverly Hills, and more.

Metro detected “anomalies” (possible obstacles to tunnel boring) under Beverly Hills High School. Two of these turned out to be abandoned oil wells. Image via Metro presentation

After the committee approval, the cost increase still needs approval from the full Metro board at its December 3 meeting.

Responding to questions from boardmember Patsy Ayala, staff clarified the anticipated opening dates. “Right now the schedules for [Section] 2 [show an] early Fall 2027 [opening]” and “[Section] 3 is more of a late Fall 2027 [opening],” predicted Lindholm.

To clarify, D Line Section 2 (to Century City) is currently expected to open around September 2027. Section 3 (to Westwood) is currently expected to open around December 2027.

Folks who travel along Wilshire and through Century City are seeing progress as the two new stations take shape above ground [short video].

Metro D Line Beverly Drive Station under construction in March – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Metro D Line Beverly Drive Station under construction this week – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog