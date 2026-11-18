This morning, the Metro board Planning and Programming Committee surprisingly failed to approve $222 million for three Metro/Caltrans freeway expansion projects located in the Southeast L.A. County Gateway Cities subregion. Metro continues to spend nearly a billion dollars annually on freeway expansion, despite Metro’s own findings that its freeway projects harm the climate more than Metro transit benefits climate.

Staff had initially recommended [staff report] the committee approve all three widening projects. They are:

Note that these dollar figures do not represent the full project budget; the above allocations would cover only partial construction costs. Today, Metro staff noted that, for the 91 Freeway projects, these allocations (of Metro sales tax revenue) are urgent as they would be used as matching funds to apply for state Trade Corridor Enhancement Program grants.

In recent years, this sort of freeway funding would basically sail through Metro approvals. Often the board approves millions of dollars of freeway widening on “consent,” essentially with no presentation and no discussion.

But two unusual things happened at committee today.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, who represents the Gateway Cities subregion, expressed some skepticism for these expansions. Richardson recently replaced Whittier Councilmember Fernando Dutra, who consistently supported freeway expansion.

Richardson was critical of Metro’s pursuit of Trade Corridor grants for this sort of widening. The mayor spoke of the importance of shifting port cargo traffic from trucks to rail. “We know that the future [of port cargo] is rail,” Richardson stressed. “I want to make sure that that [24-hour rail cargo operations] has been fully analyzed before we commit to projects in direct reaction to the port.”

Richardson also affirmed the need for multimodal projects, noting walk, access, and bike facilities. (Unfortunately these aspects remain de minimis components of Metro freeway expansion – essentially lipstick on a pig.)

Not wanting to get in the way of Metro applications for grant funding, Richardson moved that the committee approve only the 91 Freeway projects, and delay the 605 project funds vote until January.

Richardson’s motion then went to a vote of the 6-member committee. Two boardmembers (Supervisor Hilda Solis, who was recently elected to Congress, and Inglewood Mayor James Butts, who is facing a runoff election) were absent, so all four boardmembers present (Richardson, L.A. mayoral appointee Jacqueline Dupont-Walker, Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath) would need to vote affirmatively to pass any motion.

Richardson, Dupont-Walker, and Mitchell voted yes. Supervisor Horvath consistently votes against freeway widening projects on principle, and did so again today. Richardson’s motion failed on a 3-1 vote.

The committee then voted on the original three-project $222 million staff recommendation, which also failed on the same 3-1 split.

Today’s rejection slows a handful of freeway expansions that Metro sought to fast track. It’s unlikely that this setback will permanently kill any of these widenings. Even when one funding source has been denied, these projects tend to come back over and over, like zombies. It would be surprising if these projects do not return to the board within a couple months. At that time, the harmful widening may face further scrutiny, as Mayor-elect Nithya Raman replaces outgoing Mayor Karen Bass. (The Mayor of L.A. serves on the 13-member Metro board, and appoints three other boardmembers.)

It is unusual for any boardmember to question investments for their own subregion (even when the investment is for expanding freeways, worsening air quality and traffic). But this happened today.

Richardson respectfully questioned Metro’s justification of his region’s freeway widening, and sought to somewhat slow Metro’s embrace of these awful projects.

It is unusual for any Metro freeway widening proposal to not be approved by the Metro board. But this happened today.

For years, Supervisor Horvath has opposed Metro freeway expansion, almost always as a largely symbolic lone “no” vote. Today Horvath’s reliable “no” joined forces with Solis and Butts’ absence to actually delay Metro freeway widening.

Today’s rejection is a small victory, a baby step. But it perhaps portends that change is possible, that elections matter, and that freeway expansion is not inevitable.