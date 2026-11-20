Friday’s Headlines
Eagle Rock, CD9, stadium gondola, Culver City, Burbank, WeHo, San Marino, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:30 AM PST on November 20, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Thursday’s Headlines
Rain, LAX, D Line, Metrolink, WeHo, Inglewood, Caballero Creek park, car-nage and more
November 19, 2026
Metro Seeks $222M for Widening the 91 and 605 Freeways, Horvath Opposition Blocks Approval
The Metro board Planning and Programming Committee failed to approve a quarter billion dollars for three Metro/Caltrans freeway expansion projects
November 18, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Metrolink, Sherman Oaks, 405 Freeway, Venice, Pasadena, rail, Waymo, car-nage, and more
November 18, 2026
Metro Ridership is Up: October 2026 is Second Consecutive Month with More than a Million Daily Boardings
Compared to last October, Metro bus ridership essentially held steady, while rail ridership jumped 10.1% with the newly extended D Line boardings more than doubling
November 17, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Election, Sepulveda rail, LB speed cameras, LAX, housing lawsuit, car-nage, and more
November 17, 2026