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This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board, Transit Month, Long Beach Bus Fest, G Line, transit reforms, bike lane clean-up, and more
2:54 PM PDT on September 22, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Volunteer to help clean up the Riverside Drive bike lanes this Saturday

Metro board, Transit Month, Long Beach Bus Fest, G Line, transit reforms, bike lane clean-up, and more.

  • This month – Move L.A. and its partners are hosting the annual So Cal Transit Month. There are lots of great transit events all month.
  • Tuesday 9/22 – Metro will host a construction update meeting for its G (Orange) Line BRT improvements project. The virtual update meeting starts at 6 p.m. Find details at Eventbrite.
  • Thursday 9/24 – The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items, including bike-share expansion and open streets funding. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. at Metro Gateway Plaza headquarters, located behind Union Station. Find meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro Board webpage.
  • Friday 9/25 – Californians for Electric Rail will host a Transit Cost Reform Happy Hour event, featuring transit guru Nick Andert (watch Andert’s YouTube videos). The event will take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Everywhere Brewery in the historic Fred Harvey restaurant at Union Station. Find details at Transit Month event page.
  • Saturday 9/26 – Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, and City Councilmember Nithya Raman will host The Clean Ride Crew volunteer clean-up of the bike lanes on Riverside Drive. Event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at the Griffith Park Recreation Center parking lot, at 3401 Riverside Drive in Los Feliz. Details and sign up at Volunteer Boomerang.
Long Beach Bus Fest is this Sunday
  • Sunday 9/27 – BusFest returns to Long Beach, presented by Move L.A., Car-Lite Long Beach, and the City of Long Beach. It’s free, and features an incredible lineup of bus displays and exclusive tours featuring vehicles from transit agencies all over Southern California. Join the fun from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 5000 E. Ocean Blvd in Belmont Shore near Monty’s Dog Beach. Find details at Transit Month event page or L.B. City event page.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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