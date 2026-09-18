Bike Shorts: Open Streets, Griffith Park, Metro Bike Share, and More

The funding still needs full Metro board approval next week, then event hosts and Metro staff will need to quickly program events for next year.
Metro Bike Share Expansion
The Metro board Operations Committee approved Metro Bike Share expansion [staff report], also pending full board approval next week.
Metro Bike Share will add 60 new docking stations and 600 new e-bikes. New stations will be located in the city of Los Angeles across South L.A., Mid-City, and West L.A. neighborhoods, including connections to K, E, and D Line rail stations, and the Rail2Rail path.
LADOT has continued to strengthen Hollywood Boulevard protection. Recently new rectangular plastic protection features were installed. Streetsblog couldn’t find the product name on the Zicla website; it kind of resembles a soapbox.
New Bikeway Protection on Crystal Springs in Griffith Park
Streetsblog recently reported briefly on rigid plastic bike lane protection that LADOT installed in Griffith Park.
This low hard plastic protection is called a Bike Lane Defender. It now appears that the Crystal Springs Drive installation is complete. Most of Crystal Springs has new plastic bollard protection; the rigid plastic protection was added to about a half-dozen curved stretches where inattentive drivers might inadvertently stray into the bike lanes.
New Protected Bikeway Block in Arcadia
The city of Arcadia recently added one block of diagonal-parking-protection to an existing bike lane on First Avenue from El Dorado Street to Faro Street. The city’s First Avenue Corridor Improvements project also included bulb-outs to shorten crossing distances.
The ~350-ft protected lane is not much. Though often when cities add diagonal parking, the parking takes up more space, so the city omits bike lanes. First Avenue shows one way to expand car parking and improve bike safety at the same time.
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BRT construction is underway in downtown Pasadena. Metro and Burbank remain in court, but have reached an interim agreement for some project construction to proceed. The same critics are still criticizing the project.