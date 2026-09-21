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Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Forest Lawn Drive, bus lane enforcement, Pasadena BRT construction, housing, Hollywood sign, L.A. mayor race, Walktober, car-nage, and more
11:52 AM PDT on September 21, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
NoHo-Pasadena BRT construction earlier this month. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Governor Newsom Signs Bill Against Forest Lawn Dr. Safety Project (Biking in L.A.)
  • On-Bus Cameras Issued $42.8M In Tickets Last Fiscal Year (The Basin)
  • Traffic Violence Presentation To Pasadena Council This Thursday (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena BRT Construction Expected To Finish In November (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. CAN Warns Of Rent Subsidy Cliff (Mar Vista Voice)
  • Federal Delays Wreaking Havoc On L.A. Homeless Providers (LAist)
  • The Hollywood Sign Gets Lit, A Preview Of Things To Come (Torched)
  • LAT Interviews Karen Bass, and Nithya Raman
  • Pasadena Walktober Events Next Month (Pasadena Now)
  • LAT Readers Share EV Experiences
  • Norwalk Swap Meet Site Could Become 129 Townhomes (Patriot)
  • Carnage: Two Separate Fatal Crashes On 60 Freeway In Chino (KTLA)
    • Riverside Driver Kills E-Biker and E-Moto Rider (KTLA)
    • Driver Sought In Fatal Van Nuys Hit-and-Run (Daily News)
    • Driver Intentionally Crashes Into, Kills Person In DTLA (NBC4)
    • Fatal Driver vs. Tree Crash Along 60 Freeway In East L.A. (Eastsider)
    • Driver Strikes, Drags, Injures Person During DUI “Family Confrontation” (Pasadena Now, Colorado Blvd)
    • Driver Crashes Into Fontana Home, Now Red Tagged (KTLA, KABC)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Damages Waymo AV (KTLA)

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