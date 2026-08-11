Eyes on the Street: Transit and Bike Projects in the Valley
New bus bridge over Sepulveda, new hard plastic bike lane protection on Chandler, and new ThermoShade shelter being tested at NoHo Station
By Joe Linton
2:48 PM PDT on August 11, 2026
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bike lanes | BRT | Bus Rapid Transit | G (Orange) Line | Metro | The Valley
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