Eyes on the Street: Transit and Bike Projects in the Valley

New busway bridge, new bicycle protection, and new shade structure.

Progress On G Line Busway Bridges

Metro is building two large grade separation structures to allow G Line buses to soar over busy San Fernando Valley arterials. When Streetsblog last checked in on the project in January, there was basically nothing to see at Sepulveda Boulevard. This week, bridge construction spans Sepulveda, though there remains a lot more work to do to ramp up to the bridge on each side.

G Line busway bridge construction spanning Sepulveda Boulevard in Van Nuys

The bridge across Van Nuys Boulevard was already looking far along in January. Construction continues there, but the view from the street has not changed a great deal.

New G Line busway bridge across Van Nuys Boulevard

Metro’s G Line project includes these two large grade separations, plus railroad-type crossing gates. Metro broke ground in March 2025. Bus and bike detours are in effect now. Watch SBLA’s October video update or see December or January photos. Faster safer Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is due to open prior to the 2028 Olympics.

New Hard Plastic Barriers on Chandler Bikeway

L.A. City is retooling existing bike lanes along Chandler Boulevard – located alongside the Metro G Line west of the North Hollywood Station. Right-side unprotected bike lanes are being moved to the left side of the street, where plastic protection is being added. SBLA has criticized the design for valuing car parking over bicyclist safety and utility.

Streetsblog shared early construction photos last month. This week, the construction crews are adding hard low plastic barriers. These are bigger than armadillos; they resemble basic concrete wheel stops (like those at the end of parking spaces in parking lots.)

New low hard plastic barrier protection on Chandler left-side bike lanes

Between Tujunga Avenue and Vineland Avenue (including along the south side of NoHo Station park-and-ride lots), existing unprotected bike lanes have been upgraded to parking-protected. (The end appears to be near for the parallel bike path located in the east park-and-ride lot, slated for development.)

Newly protected bike lanes on Chandler at Lankershim Boulevard

New Shade Structure Pilot at North Hollywood Station

At the east portal of the NoHo Station, Metro is testing a new ThermoShade technology product that (according to Metro social media) absorbs radiated heat to make the space underneath “noticeably cooler and more comfortable” for riders.

ThermoShade test shelter at North Hollywood Station

Yesterday, on a baking hot valley afternoon, the space under the ThermoShade felt pleasantly cool, though not dramatically different than other shaded areas.