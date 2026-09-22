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Tuesday’s Headlines

Olympics transportation, Pasadena EJ, Lucas Museum, Mayor Bass, Mayor Butts, bike with baby, car-nage and more
9:44 AM PDT on September 22, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Lucas Museum under construction in 2023. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • L.A. Struggling To Get Olympics Transpo Money From Sacramento (LAT)
  • Pasadena Environmental Justice Plan To Be Presented at Transpo Commission and Accessibility Commission (Pasadena Now)
  • Editorial: Michael Schneider Questions A Second Term For Mayor Bass (Daily News)
  • Inglewood Mayor Butts Accused Of Groping, Denies Allegations (L.A. Local, LAT)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks LAHSA, Traffic Violence, and More
  • SMPD Could Soon Patrol SM Metro Stations (SaMo Next)
  • Places To Bike With A Baby In L.A. (Bike to Crawl YouTube)
  • Exposition Park Lucas Museum Opens Today (KTLA)
    • How To Get To Lucas Museum On Metro
  • Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Weekend Track Closures Though October (SCV News)
  • Carnage: Two Seriously Injured In Willowbrook Car vs. Truck Crash (KTLA)
    • Victorville Crash Kills One, Injures Multiple People (KTLA)
    • Driver Injures Pedestrian Along 110 Freeway In Montecito Hts. (Eastsider)
    • Chatsworth Crash Driver Had Multiple Drug Arrests (LAT) Missed Hearing (KTLA)
  • Nick Andert Reviews Statewide Rail Plan (YouTube)

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