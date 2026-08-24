This Week In Livable Streets
Streetfilms premiere, Metro board City Selection Committee meeting, The Willits Slide, Metro 405 Freeway widening, Metro 5 Freeway widening, Hawthorne plans, and more
By Joe Linton
5:09 PM PDT on August 24, 2026
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