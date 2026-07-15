Santa Clarita Councilmember Jason Gibbs Elected to Metro Board
Gibbs will replace outgoing Glendale City Councilmember Ara Najarian in representing the cities of North L.A. County and the San Fernando Valley
By Joe Linton
4:13 PM PDT on July 15, 2026
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