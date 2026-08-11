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Tuesday’s Headlines

L.A. River path, Ohio Avenue, Nithya Raman committee, WeHo, Alhambra, car-nage, and more
10:03 AM PDT on August 11, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
The Los Angeles River in downtown L.A. - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LAT Looks Into Completing the River Bike/Walk Path Through Central L.A.
    • Earlier SBLA Post on How to Trim Scope and Build the River Path
  • LADOT Begins Construction On Ohio Ave Safety Project (Westside Current)
  • Glitch Accounts for Part of Increase In DTLA Homeless Count (LAT)
  • Bass Ally Harris-Dawson Removing Raman From Chairing Housing Committee (LAist, LAT, NBC4, Spectrum1, Squawk Box, Westside Current)
    • Council President Harris-Dawson Responds (NBC4)
  • LASD To Conduct WeHo E-Bike/E-Scooter Education (WeHo Times)
  • ActiveSGV Leader Amy Wong Running For Alhambra Council (Colorado Blvd)
  • Carnage: Long Beach Driver Kills E-Scooter Rider (LB Post)
    • Santa Clarita DUI Driver Injures Motorcycle Rider (Signal)

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