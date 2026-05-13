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L.A. Press Club Names Streetsblog Team as Finalists Nine Times for 2025 Coverage

Streetsblog Los Angeles, SGV Connect, Streetsblog California, LongBeachize are all up for honors this year. Award winners will be announced next month.
3:14 PM PDT on May 13, 2026
L.A. Press Club Names Streetsblog Team as Finalists Nine Times for 2025 Coverage

Journalism awards season is here, and it’s time for the Streetsblog team to dust off our formalwear, or in my case a denim Streetsblog jacket made for me as a middle school art project, and get ready.

The Los Angeles Press Club has announced the finalists for the 2025 “Southern California Press Club Awards” and the Streetsblog team is named as finalists for nine different awards. The variety of nominations come in three different categories (online, audio, and “any publication”) and cover topics ranging from policing and ICE to cricket to food criticism.

Congratulations not just to our Streetsblog Los Angeles/SGV Connect team, but also to everyone that works for or volunteers time to support Streetsblog California and our sister-site LongBeachize.

But before we list the stories and podcasts that are honored, a reminder that creating award-winning independent journalism is our job and we need your support to keep going and expand what we do. If it’s within your budget to help us out, you can get started at these links: Streetsblog LA/SGV Connect, Streetsblog California, LongBeachize.

Streetsblog Los Angeles

BLOG, GROUP

Joe Linton, Sahra Sulaiman, Damien Newton, Chris Greenspon, Joe Anthony, Streetsblog Los Angeles, “Streetsblog Los Angeles”

ONLINE: INVESTIGATIVE, CRIME RELATED and ONLINE: RACE AND SOCIETY REPORTING

Sahra Sulaiman, “They Came to Mourn. LAPD Came in Force. Now Two Men Could Face Serious Consequences Because LAPD Won’t Acknowledge They Were Wrong.”

ONLINE: ACTIVISM JOURNALISM

Joe Linton, “As Community Mourns 9-Year-Old Nadir Gavarrete, Crosswalk Collective Improves Deadly Koreatown Intersection

Streetsblog California

ANY PUBLICATION, OBITUARY/IN APPRECIATION,

Damien Newton, Melanie Curry, Streetsblog California, “Streetsblog Mourns the Passing of Donald Shoup

SGV Connect

AUDIO: TALK/PUBLIC AFFAIRS 

Chris Greenspon, “SGV Connect 139: ICE” 

Chris Greenspon, Joe Linton, “SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex

LongBeachize

BEST CRITICISM OF FOOD/CULTURE

Brian Addison, LongBeachize

BEST BLOG INDIVIDUAL

Brian Addison, LongBeachize

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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

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