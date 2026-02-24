Tuesday’s Headlines

Skip to Content
ICE, bike-walk funding, SB 79, potholes, Metro, armadillos, housing, car-nage, and more

9:52 AM PST on February 24, 2026

Vermont Avenue potholes – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues, Including In City of Bell (L.A. Taco)
    • ICE Training Is Deficient and Broken (KTLA)
  • LA Keeps Bike/Walk Grant Funding, Delays Projects (LAist)
  • Today, City Committee Considers SB79 Transit-Housing Response (Urbanize)
  • Mayor Bass Announces Pothole Repair Surge (Sentinel)
  • Meet Metro's New Governance Committee (The Source, @linton.joe)
  • SBLA Hunts Armadillos (Bluesky)
  • Public Press Syndicates SBLA Large Asphalt Repair Story
  • L.A. City CHIP Housing Plan At 1 Year: Slow Going (Future is L.A.)
  • L.A. Podcast On Paving, Flooding, Olympics and More
  • Metro Train Kills Person Who Fell Onto 7th St. Station Tracks (KCAL, Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Indio Wrong-Way Driver Dies in Crash, Injures Another (KCAL)
    • Lake Elsinore Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • LB Motorcyclist Killed in 405 Freeway Crash (LB Post)
    • Redlands Driver Plows Into Group of People, Injuring Four (KTLA, NBC4)
    • Lynwood Driver Crashes Off 105 Freeway Into Parked Cars (KABC, KCAL)
    • One Transported to Hospital from Newhall Hwy 14 Crash (SC Signal)
    • Santa Clarita Driver Overturns Crashing Into Cars and Pole (SC Signal)
    • Driver Injured In South Pasadena Car Fire (So. Pasadenan)

Get National Headlines At Streetbslog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

