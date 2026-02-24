Tuesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues, Including In City of Bell (L.A. Taco)
- ICE Training Is Deficient and Broken (KTLA)
- LA Keeps Bike/Walk Grant Funding, Delays Projects (LAist)
- Today, City Committee Considers SB79 Transit-Housing Response (Urbanize)
- Mayor Bass Announces Pothole Repair Surge (Sentinel)
- Meet Metro's New Governance Committee (The Source, @linton.joe)
- SBLA Hunts Armadillos (Bluesky)
- Public Press Syndicates SBLA Large Asphalt Repair Story
- L.A. City CHIP Housing Plan At 1 Year: Slow Going (Future is L.A.)
- L.A. Podcast On Paving, Flooding, Olympics and More
- Metro Train Kills Person Who Fell Onto 7th St. Station Tracks (KCAL, Eastsider)
- Carnage: Indio Wrong-Way Driver Dies in Crash, Injures Another (KCAL)
- Lake Elsinore Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (KCAL)
- LB Motorcyclist Killed in 405 Freeway Crash (LB Post)
- Redlands Driver Plows Into Group of People, Injuring Four (KTLA, NBC4)
- Lynwood Driver Crashes Off 105 Freeway Into Parked Cars (KABC, KCAL)
- One Transported to Hospital from Newhall Hwy 14 Crash (SC Signal)
- Santa Clarita Driver Overturns Crashing Into Cars and Pole (SC Signal)
- Driver Injured In South Pasadena Car Fire (So. Pasadenan)
Get National Headlines At Streetbslog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA