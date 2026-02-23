This Week In Livable Streets

Long Beach 2nd Street Bridge, Metro board meetings, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, SB79, LADOT speed camera program, and more.
- Monday 2/23 - Metro has a new board committee that will make recommendations on the future board composition in light of reforms that are expanding the number of L.A. County supervisors. Details at Ad Hoc Board Composition Committee meeting agenda, or The Source.
- Tuesday 2/24 - The 2 p.m. meeting of the L.A. City Council Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will discuss and vote on the city's approach to SB 79, the recent state law that encourages transit-oriented housing. See meeting agenda [SB79 is item 11], council file 25-1083, and 69-page staff report.
- Wednesday 2/24 - At 8:45 a.m. the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items, including the city's plans for automated speed camera enforcement. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 2/25 - The city of Long Beach will host a 6:30 p.m. District 3 Town Hall which will include the city's revamp of the Second Street Bridge. The meeting will take place at the Rec Park Community Center at 4900 E. 7th Street. Car-Lite LB is urging the public to attend and to tell City Councilmember Kristina Duggan and Public Works not to delay or cancel safety upgrades for the 2nd Street Bridge. The project is supposed to include sidewalks and bike lane upgrades, but the city is considering backing off these plans. Interested parties can submit comments in advance of the meeting, and/or speak at the meeting. Find details at CarLite LB alert.
- Wednesday 2/25 - Metro will host a 6-7:30 p.m. virtual community meeting for its NoHo to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. Learn about design updates, project progress, and early construction details. Details at Eventbrite.
- Continuing Thursday 2/26 - Culver City continues to host workshops for its Sepulveda Connects project to improve safety, mobility, and access along the Sepulveda Boulevard corridor. Attend a project meeting Thursday 2/26 at 6 p.m. at Culver City Senior Center (4095 Overland Avenue) and Tuesday 3/17 at 6 p.m at Veterans Memorial Building--Rotunda Room at 4117 Overland Avenue. Find project information at city project page, or email sepulvedaconnects@culvercity.org, or call 310-253-6500.
- Thursday 2/26 - The Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items. Agenda and staff reports are at Metro board meeting webpage.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- From Thursday 2/26 through Wednesday March 11 the Metro C Line will not operate from Norwalk Station to Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station - due to overhead wire work.
- Metro G Line construction bus/bike detours are in effect through 2027.