Eyes on the Street: Short New Protected Bike Lane on Pacific Avenue

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Many Streetsblog readers are aware how the city of Long Beach works with new development to make streets better and safer for folks on bikes, on foot, or on transit. If not, see this 2024 explainer and an additional 2025 example.

Today, SBLA shares one more example. It's at the Resa, a mixed-use transit-oriented development in downtown Long Beach. The building opened last year, as did one block of new concrete-curb-protected bike lane along the development's Pacific Avenue frontage. The bikeway makes a first/last mile connection to the adjacent Metro A Line Pacific Avenue station.

Some cities require new development to pay for costly dangerous road widening; Long Beach instead required it to make streets more bikeable, walkable, and transit-friendly.

New Resa development with protected bike lane

The Pacific Avenue protected bike lane design is slightly different than other So. Cal. protected bike lanes. Facing the street, there is a standard (vertical) curb; facing the bike lane is a sloped ramp.

New Pacific Avenue protected bike lane