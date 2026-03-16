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Eyes on the Street: Short New Protected Bike Lane on Pacific Avenue

Installed as part of Downtown Long Beach's Resa mixed-use development, the northbound protected bike lane extends for one block, immediately south of the Metro A Line Pacific Avenue Station

3:02 PM PDT on March 16, 2026

New protected bike lane on Pacific Avenue in downtown Long Beach. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Many Streetsblog readers are aware how the city of Long Beach works with new development to make streets better and safer for folks on bikes, on foot, or on transit. If not, see this 2024 explainer and an additional 2025 example.

Today, SBLA shares one more example. It's at the Resa, a mixed-use transit-oriented development in downtown Long Beach. The building opened last year, as did one block of new concrete-curb-protected bike lane along the development's Pacific Avenue frontage. The bikeway makes a first/last mile connection to the adjacent Metro A Line Pacific Avenue station.

Some cities require new development to pay for costly dangerous road widening; Long Beach instead required it to make streets more bikeable, walkable, and transit-friendly.

New Resa development with protected bike lane
The Pacific Avenue protected bike lane design is slightly different than other So. Cal. protected bike lanes. Facing the street, there is a standard (vertical) curb; facing the bike lane is a sloped ramp.
New Pacific Avenue protected bike lane
The northbound protected bike lane extends for one block of Pacific, immediately south of the Metro A Line Station
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

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