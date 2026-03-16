This Week In Livable Streets

Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT meeting in Burbank tonight, Westside safety project meetings, Metro board committees, SGV bike rides, and more.
- Continuing Monday 3/16 - Metro is hosting a series of open house meetings for its NoHo to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, which is approaching final design, with full construction expected to get underway this year. Learn more about project design and construction, and give your feedback. Meetings continue Tonight from 6-7 p.m. at the Buena Vista Branch Library at 300 N. Buena Vista Street in Burbank.
- Wednesday and Thursday 3/18-19 - Metro Board Committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find information - including agendas and staff reports - at Metro board meetings page.
- Continuing Thursday 3/19 - The L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) will host the second of two Westwood bike safety project meetings. Give input on Westwood Boulevard upgrades this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Details at LADOT newsletter.
- Saturday 3/21 - Join ActiveSGV for a 5-mile round-trip ride celebrating Baldwin Park’s new greenway path along the San Gabriel River and Walnut Creek. The free ride begins and ends at Walnut Creek Nature Center. There's also a feeder ride to bike from El Monte to the greenway ride.
- Sunday 3/22 - ActiveSGV will host a beginner-friendly free bike ride from El Monte to Peck Park and back.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- From Thursday 2/26 through Wednesday March 11 the Metro C Line will not operate from Norwalk Station to Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station due to overhead wire work.
- Metro G Line construction bus/bike detours are in effect through 2027.