Pasadena Seeks Input for Transit Service Overhaul

Pasadena is developing its Short Range Transit Plan which guides the next five years of transit service in the Crown City. Its stated purpose is to bolster ridership, system efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and to keep Pasadena Transit working in concert with regional services from Metro.

Interested parties have until April 3 to provide your feedback Pasadena Transit via the form at the bottom of this webpage, or call (626) 744-4094.

Below the map and route legend are the service recommendations from the draft plan (here they are in Spanish).

• Route 10: Old Pasadena - PCC - Allen Station (alignment and schedule changes)

Create clockwise and counterclockwise loops on Colorado Blvd. and Del Mar Blvd. every 60 minutes from 5 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekends

Extend service west to Orange Grove Blvd. on Colorado Blvd. and Del Mar Blvd.

Serve portion of Route 60 along Del Mar Blvd., recommended to be discontinued

Extended evening hours on all days and morning hours on weekends o Increase weekday peak service to 30 minutes if additional funding becomes available

• Route 20: Fair Oaks Ave. – Lake Ave. (schedule change)

Increase weekday frequency to every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Extended evening hours on all days and morning hours on weekends

Increase weekday peak frequency to every 10 minutes if funding becomes available

• Route 31/32: NW Pasadena - Sierra Madre Villa Station (alignment and schedule changes)

Eliminate Route 32 because of low ridership

Weekday service every 40 min from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Weekend service every 40 min from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Coordinated schedule with Route 33 (former Metro Line 256) to provide 20 min frequency on Washington Blvd.

• Route 33: Highland Park - Sierra Madre Villa Station (previously Metro 256)

Pasadena Transit assumed operation of Metro Route 256 in December 2024

Route operations funded by Metro

Increased to 40 min frequency with same operating hours

• Route 40: Old Pasadena - Sierra Madre Villa Station (alignment and schedule changes)

Move route alignment to Orange Grove Blvd. between Lake Ave. and Allen Ave. to improve coverage

Increase weekday frequency to 20 min between 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Extended evening hours on all days and morning hours on weekends

• Route 51/52: So. Raymond Ave. - Linda Vista Ave. - Art Center/JPL (alignment and schedule Changes)

Create one route alignment (Route 51) between JPL and Old Pasadena

Eliminate service to ArtCenter and south of Colorado Blvd.

Weekday service every 60 min from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Weekend service every 60 min from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Continue additional service for special events

• Route 53: JPL - Caltech (previously Metro 177)

Pasadena Transit assumed operation of Metro Route 177 in December 2024

Route operations funded by Metro

Continue similar frequency and operating hours

• Route 60: PCC - SMV Station – Michillinda Ave. (route elimination)

Discontinue route because of low ridership

Alignment partially covered by new Route 10 alignment recommended in this SRTP

• Route 710: Fair Oaks Ave. – JPL (future route)

New route from JPL to Huntington Hospital via Fair Oaks Ave., Lincoln Ave. and Woodbury Rd.

Transit connection parallel to former 710 extension alignment

Weekday service every 60 min between 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Weekend service every 60 min between 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

• Pasadena Dial-A-Ride Recommendations

Pilot new same-day service program with alternative service providers (such as Uber, Lyft, UZURV), limited to four trips per month. Service to existing service area and expanded areas of South Pasadena, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, and Glendale

Explore coordination with neighboring jurisdictions and expanded service areas with South Pasadena, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, and Glendale

Increase Pasadena Dial-A-Ride fare from $0.75 to $1.00 and implement new $2.00 fare for pilot same-day service

• Other Recommendations

Continue to pursue ongoing operations funding for the Mt. Wilson Express

Continue to pursue funding for The Huntington Library Shuttle

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