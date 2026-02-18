Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

7:14 AM PST on February 18, 2026

Our robot overlords defeated by L.A. rains. Images: Mona.the.pa and Samantha Dockser

  • The Daily Memo tracking ICE at L.A. TACO
  • After months of ICE raids, day labor center at LA Home Depot repels threat of eviction (LA Public Press)
  • LA revives zoning law that could ban some private detention centers from contracting with ICE (LAist)
  • Beloved Savannah teacher killed in crash by man fleeing ICE (WTOC)
  • As ICE raids continue, volunteers say grocery deliveries are still critically needed (LA Local)
  • Little-used ICE agreements with local police have exploded under Trump (NPR)
  • Protestor shot in face by less-lethal round to file excessive force lawsuit against LAPD (KTLA)
  • De Los (LA Times) features queer Salvadoran artist Johanna Toruño confronting fear through art
  • Southern California air board rejected pollution rules after AI-generated flood of comments (LA Times)
  • Used electric vehicles under $25,000 surge as new EV sales crash (LA Times)
  • High-speed rail leader on leave after news of arrest for suspicion of domestic battery (LA Times)
  • 1 killed, 2 hospitalized in head-on crash on Ventura County freeway (KTLA)
  • Police searching for hit-and-run driver after crash at Western/82nd in South LA kills pedestrian (CBS)
  • Black Events LA organizes monthly community walks to support Black-owned businesses (ABC7)
  • A look at The Dunbar: This South Central senior apartment complex was once the Black entertainment capital of the city (LA Local)
  • L.A. County sheriff and fire departments looking to ramp up for Olympic Games in 2028 (Los Angeles Daily News)
  • Names of the Unhoused Dead Will Be Read During Church Memorial Service (Pasadena Now)
  • LA considers 'gut punch' cuts to city homelessness programs, blaming court settlement costs (LAist)
  • Citing fire risk, L.A. city may get more power to remove hillside homeless encampments (LA Times)
  • Family seeks $28.5M in death of man, 28, fatally struck by transit bus while boarding in Riverside (KTLA)
  • See 9 murals celebrating Chicano history on a short walk in East LA (Boyle Heights Beat)

