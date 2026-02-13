Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues
- ICE Terror Impacting Eastside Businesses (KABC)
- Glendale/Crescenta Students Protest ICE (GNP)
- Witness L.A. Looks into Mask and Secret Police Rulings
- West Hollywood Rallies For Metro K Line (KTLA, WeHo Times, Beverly Press, Reddit photos)
- Groups Fight HUD Public Housing Immigrant Ban (Public Press, Capital & Main)
- Mayor's Clean-Ups Focus On Venues, While Trash Piles Up (Torched)
- Judge Rebukes L.A. For Unhoused Belongings Seizures (LAist)
- One Way to Carry Your Bike Up Stairs (SBLA Bluesky video)
- Big Blue Bus Operator Tells of Job Dangers (Westside Current)
- Long Beach Bus Stops Display Anti-Opioid Art (LB Post)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Panorama City Pedestrian, Reward Offered (KTLA)
- Distracted Corona Hit-and-Run Driver Serves 1/3 Of Sentence (Biking in L.A.)
- Mother Of Victim Pushes For Stronger DUI Laws (KTLA)
- More Freeway Toll Lanes Coming to OC (Daily News)
- Irvine Lowers Speed Limits (Voice of OC)
- January Was Very Warm (Spectrum1)
