Friday’s Headlines

ICE, WeHo K Line, HUD housing, clean-ups, bikes on stairs, BBB, Long Beach, Irvine, car-nage and more

9:26 AM PST on February 13, 2026

West Hollywood K Line rally – photo by Jonathan Hale

  • ICE Terror Continues
    • ICE Terror Impacting Eastside Businesses (KABC)
    • Glendale/Crescenta Students Protest ICE (GNP)
    • Witness L.A. Looks into Mask and Secret Police Rulings
  • West Hollywood Rallies For Metro K Line (KTLA, WeHo Times, Beverly Press, Reddit photos)
  • Groups Fight HUD Public Housing Immigrant Ban (Public Press, Capital & Main)
  • Mayor's Clean-Ups Focus On Venues, While Trash Piles Up (Torched)
  • Judge Rebukes L.A. For Unhoused Belongings Seizures (LAist)
  • One Way to Carry Your Bike Up Stairs (SBLA Bluesky video)
  • Big Blue Bus Operator Tells of Job Dangers (Westside Current)
  • Long Beach Bus Stops Display Anti-Opioid Art (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Panorama City Pedestrian, Reward Offered (KTLA)
    • Distracted Corona Hit-and-Run Driver Serves 1/3 Of Sentence (Biking in L.A.)
    • Mother Of Victim Pushes For Stronger DUI Laws (KTLA)
  • More Freeway Toll Lanes Coming to OC (Daily News)
  • Irvine Lowers Speed Limits (Voice of OC)
  • January Was Very Warm (Spectrum1)

Streetsblog L.A. will be off Monday for Presidents Day

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, Vision Zero, Santa Monica bikeway, LADOT surveys, Mobility Plan, Westwood VA, Glendale-Hyperion Bridge, car-nage, and more

February 12, 2026
speed limits

L.A. Seeks Input on Proposed Speed Camera Locations

L.A. is planning 125 speed camera systems citywide - location criteria includes histories of speeding/crashes/racing, areas with concentrated vulnerable populations, etc.

February 11, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

LAPD, ICE staging, L.A. Mayor's race, AI camera bus lane enforcement, L.A. is not Amsterdam, housing, car-nage, and more

February 11, 2026
Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Path: L.A. City Adding New Access Points to Chandler Path

New accessible ramp under construction at Strohm Avenue

February 10, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Alissa Walker, Florence bus lanes, Baldwin Park Greenway opening, ESFV rail, Santa Monica first/last mile connections, and more

February 10, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, L.A. council candidates, East Hollywood TOD, Long Beach, Santa Monica, Westwood, car-nage, and more

February 10, 2026
See all posts