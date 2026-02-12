Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, Vision Zero, Santa Monica bikeway, LADOT surveys, Mobility Plan, Westwood VA, Glendale-Hyperion Bridge, car-nage, and more

9:36 AM PST on February 12, 2026

Glendale Hyperion Bridge – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues
    • ICE Smash Window, Detain Citizen In El Monte (KABC, NBC4, KCAL)
    • County Sups Reject ICE-Impacted Tenant Protection (Public Press)
  • L.A. Vision Zero: More People Killed In Traffic Than Homicides (LAist)
  • Santa Monica Adding Concrete Bikeway Protection On Broadway (SM Next)
  • Take LADOT Surveys: Marmion Way, Sunset/Chavez
  • LADOT YouTube Explains Mobility Plan, Measure HLA
  • More On Westwood VA Ending Private Leases (LAist, LAT)
  • Oil Well Site Near USC Permanently Capped (KCAL)
  • 5-6 Year Construction Beginning On Wretched Glendale-Hyperion Bridge Redo (Eastsider)
  • Metro Tests World Cup Wayfinding At NoHo (NBC4)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Koreatown Rollover Car Crash (KTLA, KABC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

speed limits

L.A. Seeks Input on Proposed Speed Camera Locations

L.A. is planning 125 speed camera systems citywide - location criteria includes histories of speeding/crashes/racing, areas with concentrated vulnerable populations, etc.

February 11, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

LAPD, ICE staging, L.A. Mayor's race, AI camera bus lane enforcement, L.A. is not Amsterdam, housing, car-nage, and more

February 11, 2026
Bike Walk Paths

Eyes on the Path: L.A. City Adding New Access Points to Chandler Path

New accessible ramp under construction at Strohm Avenue

February 10, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Alissa Walker, Florence bus lanes, Baldwin Park Greenway opening, ESFV rail, Santa Monica first/last mile connections, and more

February 10, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, L.A. council candidates, East Hollywood TOD, Long Beach, Santa Monica, Westwood, car-nage, and more

February 10, 2026
Katy Young Yaroslavsky

Councilmember Yaroslavsky Calls for Urgent City Response to Westwood Driver Killing Three People

Councilmember Park also responds to killing of Playa del Rey cyclist, calls to "to re-assess the area for... improvements."

February 9, 2026
