Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues
- ICE Smash Window, Detain Citizen In El Monte (KABC, NBC4, KCAL)
- County Sups Reject ICE-Impacted Tenant Protection (Public Press)
- L.A. Vision Zero: More People Killed In Traffic Than Homicides (LAist)
- Santa Monica Adding Concrete Bikeway Protection On Broadway (SM Next)
- Take LADOT Surveys: Marmion Way, Sunset/Chavez
- LADOT YouTube Explains Mobility Plan, Measure HLA
- More On Westwood VA Ending Private Leases (LAist, LAT)
- Oil Well Site Near USC Permanently Capped (KCAL)
- 5-6 Year Construction Beginning On Wretched Glendale-Hyperion Bridge Redo (Eastsider)
- Metro Tests World Cup Wayfinding At NoHo (NBC4)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Koreatown Rollover Car Crash (KTLA, KABC)
- LB Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist Turns Self In (Biking in L.A., LB Post, KTLA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA