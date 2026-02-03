Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday's Headlines

ICE, LASD, Metrolink, Joanne Nuckols, bungee cords, Pasadena, Glendale, Terminal Island Freeway, car-nage, and more

9:18 AM PST on February 3, 2026

A driver killed cyclist Regan Cole on Pershing Avenue in Playa Del Rey. Screengrab via NBC4

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
    • After ICE Shootings Neighbors Demand Accountability (Public Press)
  • County Spends Hundreds Of Millions On Sheriff Dept Lawsuits (LAT)
  • Proposed Metrolink Station At County USC Hospital (Daily Trojan)
  • South Pas To Honor 710 Freeway Fighter Joanne Nuckols (Pasadena Now)
  • Bikes on Metro: Bring Your Own Bungee (SBLA Bluesky)
  • Big Blue Bus Restores Rapid Service To Palisades High (SM Next)
  • Pasadena Metro Stabbing Suspect In Court Today (Pasadena Now)
  • Glendale Reverses Denial Of Sears Site Housing (GNP)
  • How To Be A Safe Driver/Pedestrian (CV Weekly)
  • KCAL Profiles the Terminal Island Freeway
  • Carnage: Playa Del Rey Driver Kills Pregnant E-Cyclist Biking With Family (NBC4, GoFundMe, Biking in L.A.) [on Pershing Ave. where city undid road diet bike lanes in 2017]
    • Driver Kills Pedestrian On PCH In Malibu (LAT, KTLA, KCAL)
    • Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Onto WeHo Sidewalk (WeHo Times)
    • Two Injured In DUI Crash Into Parked Cars In Orange (KTLA)
    • Driver Hospitalizes Santa Clarita Pedestrian (KHTS)
    • Multiple Drivers Strike and Kill Pedestrian On 5 Freeway In Anaheim (KTLA)
  • More On Plans For Coachella Valley Rail (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

