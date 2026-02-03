Tuesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- After ICE Shootings Neighbors Demand Accountability (Public Press)
- County Spends Hundreds Of Millions On Sheriff Dept Lawsuits (LAT)
- Proposed Metrolink Station At County USC Hospital (Daily Trojan)
- South Pas To Honor 710 Freeway Fighter Joanne Nuckols (Pasadena Now)
- Bikes on Metro: Bring Your Own Bungee (SBLA Bluesky)
- Big Blue Bus Restores Rapid Service To Palisades High (SM Next)
- Pasadena Metro Stabbing Suspect In Court Today (Pasadena Now)
- Glendale Reverses Denial Of Sears Site Housing (GNP)
- How To Be A Safe Driver/Pedestrian (CV Weekly)
- KCAL Profiles the Terminal Island Freeway
- Carnage: Playa Del Rey Driver Kills Pregnant E-Cyclist Biking With Family (NBC4, GoFundMe, Biking in L.A.) [on Pershing Ave. where city undid road diet bike lanes in 2017]
- Driver Kills Pedestrian On PCH In Malibu (LAT, KTLA, KCAL)
- Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Onto WeHo Sidewalk (WeHo Times)
- Two Injured In DUI Crash Into Parked Cars In Orange (KTLA)
- Driver Hospitalizes Santa Clarita Pedestrian (KHTS)
- Multiple Drivers Strike and Kill Pedestrian On 5 Freeway In Anaheim (KTLA)
- More On Plans For Coachella Valley Rail (Urbanize)
