Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Reaching Reaching Record Numbers (L.A. Taco)
- L.A. Local Profiles DIY Crosswalk Painter Jonathan Hale
- Waymo Robotaxi Strikes Child Near SaMo School (SM Next, KTLA, KABC)
- Subcontractor Lawsuits Reveal LAX People Mover Construction Dysfunction (LAist)
- LAPD Shooting of Linda Becerra Moran Was "Out of Policy" (LAT, NBC4)
- Judge Rules Curren Price Corruption Case Can Go to Trial (LAT, LAist)
- WeHo Bike Lanes Are Now Really Green (Beverly Press)
- Linton Seeks Preliminary Injunction In Measure HLA Lawsuit (Bikas)
- L.A. Approves Matching Funds For CicLAvias (SFV Sun, Biking in L.A., Spectrum1)
- LADOT Seeking Grant For East Valley River Path
- For East SFV Path Connections, Take Another LADOT Bikeway Survey
- City To Study Los Feliz Protected Bikeway (Eastsider, Biking in L.A.)
- "Metro Hater" Redditor Rides Metro, Says It's A Lot Better
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In Boyle Hts (KTLA, KCAL)
