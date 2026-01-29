Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, DIY crosswalks, Waymo, LAX people mover, LAPD, Curren Price, WeHo, Measure HLA, CicLAvia, river path, Los Feliz, car-nage, and more

10:47 AM PST on January 29, 2026

CicLAvia on Melrose in 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Reaching Reaching Record Numbers (L.A. Taco)
  • L.A. Local Profiles DIY Crosswalk Painter Jonathan Hale
  • Waymo Robotaxi Strikes Child Near SaMo School (SM Next, KTLA, KABC)
  • Subcontractor Lawsuits Reveal LAX People Mover Construction Dysfunction (LAist)
  • LAPD Shooting of Linda Becerra Moran Was "Out of Policy" (LAT, NBC4)
  • Judge Rules Curren Price Corruption Case Can Go to Trial (LAT, LAist)
  • WeHo Bike Lanes Are Now Really Green (Beverly Press)
  • Linton Seeks Preliminary Injunction In Measure HLA Lawsuit (Bikas)
  • L.A. Approves Matching Funds For CicLAvias (SFV Sun, Biking in L.A., Spectrum1)
  • LADOT Seeking Grant For East Valley River Path
  • City To Study Los Feliz Protected Bikeway (Eastsider, Biking in L.A.)
  • "Metro Hater" Redditor Rides Metro, Says It's A Lot Better
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In Boyle Hts (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Five People Injured In Chinatown Car Crash (KCAL)
    • Multi-Vehicle Crash On 170 Freeway (KTLA)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Alhambra Approves New Pilot Bus Routes

City council knew rerouting wouldn’t please everyone, but eventually it passed 4-0. The bus network reconfiguration is projected to increase ridership 19%.

January 29, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, ULA mansion tax tweaks delayed, resurfacing, Metro D Line, car-nage, and more

January 28, 2026
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Measure ULA, ICE, SB79, World Cup, CD9, Glendale, UCLA, Expo Park, WeHo, car-nage, and more

January 27, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

January 26, 2026
sixth street viaduct

Eyes on the Street: 6th Street Viaduct ‘PARC’ Construction

Sixth Street PARC - Park, Arts, River & Connectivity - construction is nearly complete, and expected to finish this year

January 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

ICE, die-in protest, Metro, La Verne, L.A. River path, Pasadena, Measure ULA reform, Van Nuys Blvd, car-nage, and more

January 26, 2026
See all posts