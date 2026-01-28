Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- ICE Abducts Boyle Heights Workers (BH Beat)
- Kavanaugh Stops Making Streets Dangerous (SB Mass)
- Nationwide Alex Pretti Memorial Bike Rides Saturday (Biking in L.A.)
- ULA Mansion Tax Reform Rejected By Council (LAist, CalMatters)
- City Journal Looks Into L.A. Stopping Repaving, Critiques ADA Law
- 1-Hour Vid Tour Of Metro D Line Subway Construction (Tiger Rail Fan)
- D Line Subway Opening Appears Delayed (SBLA YouTube)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian and Dog In Sherman Oaks (KTLA, KABC, KCAL, NBC4)
