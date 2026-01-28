Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, ULA mansion tax tweaks delayed, resurfacing, Metro D Line, car-nage, and more

1:22 PM PST on January 28, 2026

L.A. City “large asphalt reapair” resurfacing on Hyperion Avenue this week. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
    • ICE Abducts Boyle Heights Workers (BH Beat)
    • Kavanaugh Stops Making Streets Dangerous (SB Mass)
    • Nationwide Alex Pretti Memorial Bike Rides Saturday (Biking in L.A.)
  • ULA Mansion Tax Reform Rejected By Council (LAist, CalMatters)
  • City Journal Looks Into L.A. Stopping Repaving, Critiques ADA Law
  • 1-Hour Vid Tour Of Metro D Line Subway Construction (Tiger Rail Fan)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian and Dog In Sherman Oaks (KTLA, KABC, KCAL, NBC4)
    • Driver Rescued After Crash Off Mulholland Drive (KTLA, NBC4)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

