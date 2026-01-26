Skip to Content
This Week In Livable Streets

5:49 PM PST on January 26, 2026

Metro rendering of L.A. River bike path lighting

Metro L.A. River path hearings, Metrolink L.A. General Medical Center station, Valley candidates debate, and more.

  • Starting Tuesday 1/27 - Metro is hosting a series of public hearings on the draft Environmental Impact Report for the L.A. River bike/walk path planned to extend 8 miles through central Los Angeles. Public comments are due next Monday February 2. Read SBLA explainer from 2025 - more coverage this week! Meetings:
  • Tuesday 1/27 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting sharing plans and seeking input on a proposed L.A. General Medical Center (LAGMC) Station - a new Metrolink San Bernardino Line station adjacent to the existing LAGMC Bus Station on the El Monte Busway along the 10 Freeway. This station will provide serve essential healthcare workers, patients and their families - and enhance regional mobility to eastside communities, including Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, El Sereno and East Los Angeles. Meeting details at Eventbrite.
  • Thursday 1/29 - Streets for All will host a virtual debate among candidates for L.A. City Council district 3 (southwest San Fernando Valley). Details at SFA event page.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

sixth street viaduct

Eyes on the Street: 6th Street Viaduct ‘PARC’ Construction

Sixth Street PARC - Park, Arts, River & Connectivity - construction is nearly complete, and expected to finish this year

January 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

ICE, die-in protest, Metro, La Verne, L.A. River path, Pasadena, Measure ULA reform, Van Nuys Blvd, car-nage, and more

January 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Valley-Westside rail, South Bay rail, transit-oriented housing, green WeHo bike lanes, Country Club housing, LAPD, Avenue 60, car-nage, and more

January 23, 2026
Sepulveda Transit

January 2026 Metro Board Round-Up: Sepulveda Rail Approved, Torrance Rail Kneecapped

Valley-Westside subway plan approved. South Bay light rail delayed significantly, perhaps indefinitely.

January 22, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, crosswalks, bus lane enforcement, Sepulveda rail, Torrance rail, Long Beach, MacArthur Park, LADOT, and more

January 22, 2026
SGV

Extending the Foothill A Line Hasn’t Been Forgotten

Plans are underway to get the track built to Claremont, and stakeholders remain hopeful that Montclair can make a comeback.

January 21, 2026
