This Week In Livable Streets

Metro L.A. River path hearings, Metrolink L.A. General Medical Center station, Valley candidates debate, and more.

Tuesday 1/27 - Metro is hosting a series of public hearings on the draft Environmental Impact Report for the L.A. River bike/walk path planned to extend 8 miles through central Los Angeles. Public comments are due next Monday February 2. Read Starting- Metro is hosting a series of public hearings on the draft Environmental Impact Report for the L.A. River bike/walk path planned to extend 8 miles through central Los Angeles. Public comments are due next Monday February 2. Read SBLA explainer from 2025 - more coverage this week! Meetings: Tuesday 1/27 - 6 p.m. in-person meeting at Maywood Center for Enriched Studies at 5800 King Avenue in Maywood Thursday 1/29 - 6 p.m. virtual meeting Saturday 1/31 - 10 a.m. in-person meeting at Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School at 1200 Plaza Del Sol East in Boyle Heights - across the street from the Pico-Aliso Metro E Line Station

Tuesday 1/27 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting sharing plans and seeking input on a proposed L.A. General Medical Center (LAGMC) Station - a new Metrolink San Bernardino Line station adjacent to the existing LAGMC Bus Station on the El Monte Busway along the 10 Freeway. This station will provide serve essential healthcare workers, patients and their families - and enhance regional mobility to eastside communities, including Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, El Sereno and East Los Angeles. Meeting details at - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting sharing plans and seeking input on a proposed L.A. General Medical Center (LAGMC) Station - a new Metrolink San Bernardino Line station adjacent to the existing LAGMC Bus Station on the El Monte Busway along the 10 Freeway. This station will provide serve essential healthcare workers, patients and their families - and enhance regional mobility to eastside communities, including Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, El Sereno and East Los Angeles. Meeting details at Eventbrite

Thursday 1/29 - Streets for All will host a virtual debate among candidates for L.A. City Council district 3 (southwest San Fernando Valley). Details at - Streets for All will host a virtual debate among candidates for L.A. City Council district 3 (southwest San Fernando Valley). Details at SFA event page

Ongoing : The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. : The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.

Ongoing : scheduled Metro service alerts: Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027



Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org