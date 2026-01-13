Tuesday’s Headlines

- ICE Abductions Continue (KABC, L.A. Taco)
- Anti-ICE Protestor Blinded By ICE In Santa Ana (LAT)
- Demonstrations/Vigils For ICE Victims (NBC4, BH Beat, Pasadena Now, LAT, Claremont Courier, Downey Patriot)
- Alerts To Support Sepulveda and Torrance Metro Rail Projects (Streets for All, MoveLA/STC4All, South Bay On Board Coalition)
- Rail Nimby Rosen Pissed Off (Michael Schneider Bluesky)
- Rail-to-Rail Path Recognized With National Honor (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Formalizes Care-Based Services (Sentinel, Spectrum1)
- Metro Scales Back Olympics Bus Plans: 2,700 to 1,747 (Alissa Walker Bluesky)
- Measure ULA Revenue Hits $1 Billion (Sentinel)
- Tsuneishi Park Opening Today 3 p.m. (Monrovia Now)
- L.A. Podcast Talks Fires, State of the State, and More
- Gentrification Concerns Over Little Tokyo Mega-Development (Rafu Shimpo)
- City&County Launch Street Vendor Cart Program (Spectrum1)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In Harbor City (NBC4)
