Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, (lack of) speed cameras, (no more) street repaving, crosswalks, fare enforcement, Ktown, parking, UCLA bike-share, Woodland Hills, Sawtelle, car-nage, and more

8:41 AM PST on December 9, 2025

State law allows So Cal cities to run live-saving revenue-generating speed camera programs. But So Cal cities mostly drag their heels. Report card by SAFE

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV Connect

SGV Connect Podcast: Leave Us Your Questions for Our December 15 AMA with Foothill Transit’s Felicia Friesema

We're back with another end-of-year ask-me-anything

December 9, 2025
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

City Mostly Rejects Another Round of HLA Appeals, Some After Deadline to Make Determination Had Passed

City continues to find new ways to not move forward with street safety projects.

December 8, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

L.A. City Council District 9 debate, Camino City Terrace, Metro December service changes, E Line railyard open house, and more

December 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

ICE, LAPD vs. DIY crosswalks, Measure HLA, large asphalt repair, Koreatown pedestrian safety, Mariachi Plaza mixed-use, high-speed rail, car-nage, and more

December 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

ICE terror escalating, Vision Zero failing, gondola, Olympics, Metro water taxi, NIMBYs vs. housing, car-nage and more

December 5, 2025
