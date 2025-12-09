Tuesday’s Headlines

- ICE Kavanaugh Stops Continue, Many Citizens Racially Profiled (L.A. Taco)
- 1,000+ ICE Kidnappings In Past 90 Days (L.A. Taco)
- Report Card: 4 So Cal Cities Empowered, No Speed Cameras Yet (SAFE, Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Stopped Resurfacing, To Thwart ADA and HLA (Future is L.A.)
- More On City Shutting Down Crosswalk Install (LAT, KABC, NBC4, KCAL)
- Airtalk Debates Metro Fare Enforcement (LAist - scroll down)
- More L.A. Local On Deadly Ktown Intersection, Crosswalks
- Santa Monica Raising Rates For City Parking Lots (SM Next)
- Volunteers Remove Traffic Cones, Battle To Claim On-Street Parking (LAT)
- Ktown Landlord Tows Tenant Cars, To Vacate Space For ADUs (KABC)
- UCLA Seeing Plenty Of Bike-Share Usage (Daily Bruin)
- 400 Homes Proposed For Woodland Hills Golf Course (Valley News Group)
- 38-Home Mixed-Use Proposed Near Expo Line In Sawtelle (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Injured Victims Transported To Hospital In Northridge Crash (NBC4, KCAL)
- Driver Crashes Off Recently Reopened Mulholland "Snake" (KTLA)
- Another Crash Snarls WeHo's Fountain Ave (WeHo Times)
- Driver Crashes Into Wall At WeHo's Plummer Park (WeHo Online)
