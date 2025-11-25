Skip to Content
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Melrose Avenue meets Stranger Things Season 5 – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of people enjoyed a car-free Melrose Avenue and... Hey was that a demogorgon that just rode past me?

3:45 PM PST on November 25, 2025

CicLAvia on Melrose. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Tens of thousands of people enjoyed Sunday's open streets festival, "Netflix x CicLAvia - Melrose Ave: Stranger Things 5 One Last Ride!"

The event was mostly familiar for Angelenos who have come to relish CicLAvias. Lots of Angelenos of all ages, shapes, and sizes making their way along miles of temporarily car-free streets - mostly on bike, but also on foot, skates, scooters, and more.

This month's CicLAvia had a special twist: Netflix sponsored the event as a celebration of the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things, a show which does feature quite a bit of bicycling. Stranger Things themed activations appeared throughout event hubs and many - from cheer squads to creepy-monster-pedicabs to pedaled pizza-mobiles - moved through the event.

Cyclists of all ages take to Melrose Avenue during CicLAvia
CicLAvia sees lots of bicyclists - and skateboarders too!
The tandem-powered musical BiciCrófono making its way along Melrose
Training-wheeled cyclists taking the lane during CicLAvia
Stranger Things tie-ins were visible all along the route - including billboards
Stranger Things bicycle-powered Surfer Boy pizza-mobile
Free Stranger Things themed cookies and chips distributed to CicLAvia participants
The Golden Apple comic book store spilled out on to the sidewalk, selling Stranger Things comics and more

Readers - how was your experience at Sunday's CicLAvia? Are you a fan of Stranger Things? Was it your first CicLAvia or do you come here often?

Open streets fans, mark your calendars for the two-day Camino City Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday December 13-14 in East Los Angeles.

CicLAvia on Melrose
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

