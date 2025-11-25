Tens of thousands of people enjoyed Sunday's open streets festival, "Netflix x CicLAvia - Melrose Ave: Stranger Things 5 One Last Ride!"
The event was mostly familiar for Angelenos who have come to relish CicLAvias. Lots of Angelenos of all ages, shapes, and sizes making their way along miles of temporarily car-free streets - mostly on bike, but also on foot, skates, scooters, and more.
This month's CicLAvia had a special twist: Netflix sponsored the event as a celebration of the upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things, a show which does feature quite a bit of bicycling. Stranger Things themed activations appeared throughout event hubs and many - from cheer squads to creepy-monster-pedicabs to pedaled pizza-mobiles - moved through the event.
Readers - how was your experience at Sunday's CicLAvia? Are you a fan of Stranger Things? Was it your first CicLAvia or do you come here often?
Open streets fans, mark your calendars for the two-day Camino City Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday December 13-14 in East Los Angeles.