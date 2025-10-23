Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:24 AM PDT on October 23, 2025

Culver City’s Robertson Complete Street project. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues: ICE Ramming Cars (L.A. Taco)
    • ICE Detains Tiktokquero Who Tracks/Reports ICE Terror (LAT)
    • Valley Contractor Speaks Out Against ICE Detaining Worker (SF Sun)
  • More On Culver City Robertson Complete Street Opening (CC Instagram)
    • Culver City Backs Non-Monorail Westside-Valley Rail (KTLA)
  • New CA Law Prompts Anti-Bus Burbank Residents To Still Be Anti-Bus (LAist)
  • Subway Construction To Partially Close Wilshire In Westwood For 12 Weekends (CC-Ww News)
  • Study Says Climate Change Very Likely Factor In Fire Severity (LAist)
  • Advocates Oppose Proposed Fence Around MacArthur Park (Public Press)
  • Glendale Rejects Central Ave. Sears Redevelopment (Urbanize, CV Weekly)
  • Torched Looks Into 1,000 Day Olympic Preparations
  • Eastsider Looks Into Eastside Area Parking Ticket Trends
  • Carnage: Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Vernon Bicyclist (Biking in L.A., KCAL)
    • Video Of Yesterday's Deadly Ontario 8-Vehicle Crash (KABC)
    • Person Killed In 5 Freeway Crash In Commerce (Eastsider)
    • Driver Shears Sylmar Gas Main, Prompting Evacuation (KTLA, KCAL)
  • CA Saw Record EV Sales Before Trump Ended Incentive (LAT)
    • Copper Thieves Target L.A. EV Chargers (KABC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

