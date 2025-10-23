Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues: ICE Ramming Cars (L.A. Taco)
- More On Culver City Robertson Complete Street Opening (CC Instagram)
- Culver City Backs Non-Monorail Westside-Valley Rail (KTLA)
- New CA Law Prompts Anti-Bus Burbank Residents To Still Be Anti-Bus (LAist)
- Subway Construction To Partially Close Wilshire In Westwood For 12 Weekends (CC-Ww News)
- Study Says Climate Change Very Likely Factor In Fire Severity (LAist)
- Advocates Oppose Proposed Fence Around MacArthur Park (Public Press)
- Glendale Rejects Central Ave. Sears Redevelopment (Urbanize, CV Weekly)
- Torched Looks Into 1,000 Day Olympic Preparations
- Eastsider Looks Into Eastside Area Parking Ticket Trends
- Carnage: Two Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Vernon Bicyclist (Biking in L.A., KCAL)
- CA Saw Record EV Sales Before Trump Ended Incentive (LAT)
- Copper Thieves Target L.A. EV Chargers (KABC)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA