Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:35 AM PDT on October 7, 2025

Metro Lawndale rail right-of-way where C Line extension is planned. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • One Third Of Angelenos Don't Drive (Torched)
  • Nick Andert YouTube Explains Torrance K Line Extension Decision
  • Early Construction Getting Underway On Eagle Rock BRT (Eastsider)
  • WeHo "Pick Up" Free Weekend Shuttle Returns (WeHo Times)
  • Enviro Review Underway For County Hospital Redevelopment (Urbanize)
  • Police Apprehend Metro Rider Who Threatened To Stab Others (KTLA)
  • Carnage: Deadly Crash On 110 Freeway In South L.A. (KCAL)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On PCH Crash (KTLA)
    • Person Transported to Hospital From Valencia Crash (SC Signal)
    • No Major Injuries In Fiery WeHo Car Crash (WeHo Times)
    • Chino Hills DUI Suspect Arrested For Manslaughter (SGV Trib)
    • Hit-and-Run Epidemic Plagues South L.A. (Wave)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog CAL

Streetsblog California Endorsement: Yes on Prop 50

Prop 50 reaffirms Californians’ desire to set higher clean air standards, and build transportation projects that don’t worsen the global spiral into climate disaster

October 7, 2025
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 142: Baldwin Park Responds to ICE and All That She

Baldwin Park’s immigrant relief efforts and a San Gabriel Valley filmmaker’s global portrait of women highlight this week’s SGV Connect podcast

October 7, 2025
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., plus Long Beach speed cameras, Pasadena neighborhood greenways, Alhambra 710 stub, Metro project meetings, and more

October 6, 2025
SGV

Workshop for 710 Stub Conversion set for Wednesday October 8

Possible design elements for an arterial roadway look promising.

October 6, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

October 6, 2025
Metro

Friday Briefs: Metro Ridership, CicLAvia, and More

New tools for visualizing Metro transit ridership trends, and CicLAvia will turn 15 next week

October 3, 2025
See all posts