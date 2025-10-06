This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., plus Long Beach speed cameras, Pasadena neighborhood greenways, Alhambra 710 stub, Metro project meetings, and more.

Ongoing : scheduled Metro service alerts: Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027

Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. : The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:

