This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., plus Long Beach speed cameras, Pasadena neighborhood greenways, Alhambra 710 stub, Metro project meetings, and more.
- Monday 10/6 - At tonight's 6 p.m. meeting, the Pasadena City Council will vote on approving contracts for traffic-calmed greenways on El Molino Avenue, Wilson Avenue, Sierra Bonita Avenue, and Craig Avenue. See Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition alert for details.
- Tuesday 10/7 - The Long Beach City Council Mobility, Ports and Infrastructure Committee will hear an update on the planned automated speed enforcement pilot program. The presentation includes maps of planned speed camera locations. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. at LB City Hall Council Chambers. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 10/7 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting on its under construction East San Fernando Valley light rail project. Details at Eventbrite.
- Wednesday 10/8 - Metro will host a 12 p.m. virtual community update meeting on D Line subway construction, sections 1, 2, and 3. Details at Eventbrite.
- Wednesday 10/8 - Help plan the future of the 710 Freeway Stub in and near Alhambra. Attend a Community Forum from 6-8 p.m. at Cal State University Los Angeles, Student Services Building, Room 120 [Campus Map]. The Student Services Building is a short walk from the Cal State LA Transit Center, served by Metrolink trains, and Metro, Foothill Transit, and other buses. Drivers are recommended to park in Structure A. For meeting information, read today's SBLA post, sign up via RSVP form, or email info@710southstub.com
- Thursday 10/9 - Metro will host a 5 p.m. virtual community update meeting on the proposed Dodgers Stadium gondola project. Details at Eventbrite.
- Thursday 10/9 - Metro will host a 5:30 p.m. virtual community meeting on first/last mile connection plans for LAX and Aviation Stations. Details at Eventbrite.
- Sunday 10/12 - Celebrate CicLAvia's 15th birthday at the return of the Heart of L.A. event route. The free, fun, family-friendly open streets festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk, bike, skate, jog, scooter as much or as little as you like. The central L.A. route is nearly always the most popular Southern California open streets event all year. It's easy to get there on Metro, Metrolink, or Amtrak trains.
- Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org