Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:59 AM PDT on September 17, 2025

7th Street Station during yesterday’s train derailment. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Raids Continue (L.A. Taco)
    • Van Nuys Car Wash Owner Speaks Out About ICE Raids (KTLA)
    • County Approves $30M Relief Fund For Fire, ICE Victims (Public Press)
  • DTLA Metro Train Derailment Interrupts Service (LAT, NBC4, Eastsider)
  • Some Ktown Residents Protest Parking Removal For ADUs (LAist)
  • Safer Streets Under Construction In Culver City (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Council Approves The Bloc Housing Plans, Above 7th St Station (Urbanize)
  • Wilmington / Harbor City Plans Adopted (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Into Building In Carson (KCAL)
    • Ontario Family Urges Intersection Fixes After Four Crashes This Month (KCAL)
    • Driver Kills Mountain Lion On OC Highway 74 (KTLA)
  • Push To Curb So Cal Railyard Pollution Stalls Under Trump (Capital & Main)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

