Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids Continue (L.A. Taco)
- Van Nuys Car Wash Owner Speaks Out About ICE Raids (KTLA)
- County Approves $30M Relief Fund For Fire, ICE Victims (Public Press)
- DTLA Metro Train Derailment Interrupts Service (LAT, NBC4, Eastsider)
- Some Ktown Residents Protest Parking Removal For ADUs (LAist)
- Safer Streets Under Construction In Culver City (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Council Approves The Bloc Housing Plans, Above 7th St Station (Urbanize)
- Wilmington / Harbor City Plans Adopted (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Dies Crashing Into Building In Carson (KCAL)
- Push To Curb So Cal Railyard Pollution Stalls Under Trump (Capital & Main)
