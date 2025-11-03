Monday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- ICE Shoots Samaritan In Ontario, CA (LAT)
- Dodgers Victory Parade Today Starting 11 a.m. (LAT, LAist, KABC)
- How To Take Transit To Dodgers Parade (The Source, KTLA, NBC4)
- Election Day Is Tomorrow Tuesday (LAist)
- LAPD $400M Settlement Crisis Bankrupting City (Public Press)
- Metro Planning Sunset Bus Lanes In Hollywood (Biking in L.A.)
- Pasadena Looks To Retool Its Bike Laws (Pasadena Now)
- Guide To Pasadena Bike Resources (Pasadena Complete Sts)
- Burbank Council Approves "Soft" Rent Control (Leader)
- Tesla Cars Accidentally Lock People/Kids Inside (LAT)
- Carnage: WeHo Hit-and-Run Driver Hospitalizes Person (WeHo Times)
