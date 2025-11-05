Wednesday’s Headlines

- CA Voters Pass Democratic Redistricting (LAT, LAist)
- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- Toddler Taken In Cypress Park Home Depot ICE Raid (BH Beat)
- Neighbor Solidarity Key To ICE Resistance (Public Press)
- Dia De Los Muertos Rally For Laborer Killed Fleeing Monrovia ICE Raid (SGV Tribune)
- Malibu Approves PCH Safety Upgrades (LAist, SMDP)
- Hahn Announces New Bike Lanes For South Whittier (Biking in L.A.)
- SGVCOG Announces E-Bike Incentives (SGV Tribune)
- Pasadena Playhouse District Getting New Parking Meters (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Metro Bus Operator On Break In Eagle Rock (KTLA)
- Responders Rescue Driver In Malibu Canyon Crash (Canyon News)
- GoFundMe Set For Family Of Sierra Highway Crash Victim (KHTS)
