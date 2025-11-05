Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:25 AM PST on November 5, 2025

L.A. County rendering of South Whittier Leffingwell Road improvements

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Pomona

Pomona Is Becoming Bike-Friendly

Pomona has made a point of going above and beyond the basic minimums for safer streets, including bikeabilty, walkability, accessibility, and transit improvements

November 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

November 4, 2025
Open Streets

Active Streets Corazón del Valle Open Thread

Thousands of participants enjoyed car-free streets through the cities of South El Monte and El Monte

November 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

November 3, 2025
Safety

Two Weeks After Anniversary of Fatal Malibu Crash, City Could Reject PCH Safety Improvements

After writing two weeks ago about Malibu trying to do right after a fatal crash, and covering their efforts to put speed cameras on the PCH for years, I feel like I'm in an alternate reality.

October 31, 2025
