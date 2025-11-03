Active Streets Corazón del Valle Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday, thousands of participants enjoyed car-free streets through the cities of South El Monte and El Monte. Active Streets Corazón del Valle closed over five miles of streets to cars, opening them for families to safely enjoy bicycling, walking, skating, and more. The event was presented by Metro and hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG), the two cities, and the nonprofit ActiveSGV.

Activity hubs featured music, art, and much more. People of all ages took to the quiet roadways. Many families with young children made their way down the middle of familiar streets that are full of cars on most days.

There were certainly many people in attendance, but the crowds were thinner than similar events at more central, more easily Metro rail accessible locations.

Active streets participants on wheelchair and bike

Festive papel picado streamers above South El Monte streets

Corazón del Valle through El Monte

The tandem-drawn BiciCrófono played live cumbias while rolling through the streets of Corazón del Valle

Corazón del Valle on Garvey Avenue

The crowds were not massive, but many people came out to enjoy Corazón del Valle's car-free streets

Active Streets Corazón del Valle

Open streets are free, fun, family-friendly

Mark your calendar for the next L.A. County open streets festival: on Sunday November 23, a Stranger Things themed CicLAvia will take to Melrose Avenue in Hollywood and East Hollywood.

