Active Streets Corazón del Valle Open Thread

Thousands of participants enjoyed car-free streets through the cities of South El Monte and El Monte

4:06 PM PST on November 3, 2025

Cyclists of all ages enjoying Active Streets Corazón del Valley. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Yesterday, thousands of participants enjoyed car-free streets through the cities of South El Monte and El Monte. Active Streets Corazón del Valle closed over five miles of streets to cars, opening them for families to safely enjoy bicycling, walking, skating, and more. The event was presented by Metro and hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG), the two cities, and the nonprofit ActiveSGV.

Activity hubs featured music, art, and much more. People of all ages took to the quiet roadways. Many families with young children made their way down the middle of familiar streets that are full of cars on most days.

There were certainly many people in attendance, but the crowds were thinner than similar events at more central, more easily Metro rail accessible locations.

Active streets participants on wheelchair and bike
Festive papel picado streamers above South El Monte streets
Corazón del Valle through El Monte
The tandem-drawn BiciCrófono played live cumbias while rolling through the streets of Corazón del Valle
Corazón del Valle on Garvey Avenue
The crowds were not massive, but many people came out to enjoy Corazón del Valle's car-free streets
Active Streets Corazón del Valle
Open streets are free, fun, family-friendly

Mark your calendar for the next L.A. County open streets festival: on Sunday November 23, a Stranger Things themed CicLAvia will take to Melrose Avenue in Hollywood and East Hollywood.

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

