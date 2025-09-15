This Week In Livable Streets

Metro A Line extension to Pomona opens Friday. Plus West Hollywood's Fountain Avenue at council tonight, Transit Month, Metro board, ICE, and more.
- Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
- Throughout September - September is So. Cal. Transit Month. Move L.A. and others will host a series of more than 20 events, from bus rides to panel discussions and more. Details at Transit Month event website.
- Monday 9/15 - Tonight the full West Hollywood City Council will discuss and vote on the ambitious Fountain Avenue Streetscape project. The city plans to calm traffic, add curb-protected bicycle lanes, widen sidewalks, and more. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at WeHo Council Chambers at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda (item E-1), see also WeHo Bike Coalition talking points for public comment.
- Wednesday and Thursday 9/17-18 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. There is an extra (hopefully short-ish) special board meeting this week (Wednesday 3 p.m. - agenda) focused on preparations for the 2028 Olympics/Paralympics. Find all board agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Friday 9/19 - Metro will open a brand new extension of the A Line, this portion of which was formerly known as the Foothill Gold Line. The world's longest light rail line (today 48.5 miles) adds nine more miles to span 57.6 miles - from Long Beach to Pomona. Metro will open four new stations: Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne/Fairplex, and Pomona North. On Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Metro will celebrate with Rock the Rails featuring live music, DJs, local food, and more - at all four of the new stations. All Metro transit rides are free all weekend: from Friday morning until 3 a.m. until Monday 9/22. See Metro A Line extension opening webpage for event details.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org