Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

2:12 PM PDT on September 15, 2025

Rock the Rails celebrates the opening of four new Metro A Line stations – this Friday

Metro A Line extension to Pomona opens Friday. Plus West Hollywood's Fountain Avenue at council tonight, Transit Month, Metro board, ICE, and more.

  • Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
  • Throughout September - September is So. Cal. Transit Month. Move L.A. and others will host a series of more than 20 events, from bus rides to panel discussions and more. Details at Transit Month event website.
  • Monday 9/15 - Tonight the full West Hollywood City Council will discuss and vote on the ambitious Fountain Avenue Streetscape project. The city plans to calm traffic, add curb-protected bicycle lanes, widen sidewalks, and more. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at WeHo Council Chambers at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Details at meeting agenda (item E-1), see also WeHo Bike Coalition talking points for public comment.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 9/17-18 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various items in advance of next week's full board meeting. There is an extra (hopefully short-ish) special board meeting this week (Wednesday 3 p.m. - agenda) focused on preparations for the 2028 Olympics/Paralympics. Find all board agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
Four new A Line Stations open this Friday
  • Friday 9/19 - Metro will open a brand new extension of the A Line, this portion of which was formerly known as the Foothill Gold Line. The world's longest light rail line (today 48.5 miles) adds nine more miles to span 57.6 miles - from Long Beach to Pomona. Metro will open four new stations: Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne/Fairplex, and Pomona North. On Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Metro will celebrate with Rock the Rails featuring live music, DJs, local food, and more - at all four of the new stations. All Metro transit rides are free all weekend: from Friday morning until 3 a.m. until Monday 9/22. See Metro A Line extension opening webpage for event details.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Open Streets

Central Avenue CicLAvia – Open Thread

Angelenos of all sizes, shapes, ages came together to enjoy being in public space

September 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

September 15, 2025
SGV

Claremont Adds Eyecatching New Bus Shelters

The locally designed bus stops pay homage to the Foothill communities and provide plenty of shade

September 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 11, 2025
LADOT

L.A. City Slow to Start Speed Camera Pilot

At the current levels of departmental inactivity and elected official disinterest, it looks like there will be no L.A. speed camera pilot until 2027. Or 2028. Or never.

September 10, 2025
See all posts