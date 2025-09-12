Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Friday's Headlines

10:09 AM PDT on September 12, 2025

CicLAvia returns to South L.A. this Sunday with a six-mile route on Central Avenue

  • This weekend, L.A. El Grito celebrations will proceed in honor of Mexican Independence Day (Boyle Heights Beat, NBCLA, SpectrumNews1); Chicago's had been postponed due to ramped up immigration enforcement there (WGN)
  • The Daily Memo at L.A. Taco
  • An LAX immigration detention stretched from hours into days. Family says it feels like a kidnapping (LAist)
  • California lawmakers pass bill banning law enforcement officers from covering their faces (LAT); Judge rebukes DHS and LAPD for use of less lethals on journalists, legal observers and protesters and upholds injunctions against them (LAist)
  • These sites help communities avoid ICE—and now they’re under attack (LA Public Press)
  • How Trump’s Crime Crackdown Muted Other Parts of D.C. Life (WaPo)
  • ‘Zero tolerance' for speeding along PCH in Malibu includes Sean Penn (NBCLA)
  • Speaking of speed, more on L.A.'s speed camera program from LAist
  • Serial drunk driver charged in deaths of 6 people in California wine country (KTLA)
  • In abrupt turnabout, Mayor Bass withdraws her bill to overhaul L.A.’s ‘mansion tax’ (LAT)
  • With over 150 problem vacant lots, Long Beach will run an experiment to address them (LB Post)
  • High-speed rail project slated to received $20 billion in state funding (LAT)
  • CalBike Joins A South Pasadena Elementary School Bike Bus
  • Celebrate Historic South Central and Watts this weekend via CicLAvia. Or Culver City via the Walk & Roll Festival.

