Friday’s Headlines

- This weekend, L.A. El Grito celebrations will proceed in honor of Mexican Independence Day (Boyle Heights Beat, NBCLA, SpectrumNews1); Chicago's had been postponed due to ramped up immigration enforcement there (WGN)
- The Daily Memo at L.A. Taco
- An LAX immigration detention stretched from hours into days. Family says it feels like a kidnapping (LAist)
- California lawmakers pass bill banning law enforcement officers from covering their faces (LAT); Judge rebukes DHS and LAPD for use of less lethals on journalists, legal observers and protesters and upholds injunctions against them (LAist)
- These sites help communities avoid ICE—and now they’re under attack (LA Public Press)
- How Trump’s Crime Crackdown Muted Other Parts of D.C. Life (WaPo)
- ‘Zero tolerance' for speeding along PCH in Malibu includes Sean Penn (NBCLA)
- Speaking of speed, more on L.A.'s speed camera program from LAist
- Serial drunk driver charged in deaths of 6 people in California wine country (KTLA)
- In abrupt turnabout, Mayor Bass withdraws her bill to overhaul L.A.’s ‘mansion tax’ (LAT)
- With over 150 problem vacant lots, Long Beach will run an experiment to address them (LB Post)
- High-speed rail project slated to received $20 billion in state funding (LAT)
- CalBike Joins A South Pasadena Elementary School Bike Bus
- Celebrate Historic South Central and Watts this weekend via CicLAvia. Or Culver City via the Walk & Roll Festival.
Get National Headlines at Streetsblog USA, State headlines at Streetsblog CA