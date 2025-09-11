Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:30 AM PDT on September 11, 2025

Subway station under construction in Beverly Hills in 2024. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE War On So. Cal. (L.A. Taco)
    • ICE Raids Causing A Looming Eviction Crisis (Public Press)
    • Northeast SFV Targeted By ICE After Ruling (SFV Sun)
    • How To Protect Car Wash Workers (NBC4)
    • Vendor Carts Abandoned During ICE Abductions (BH Beat)
  • State Lawmakers Look To Gut L.A. Mansion Tax (LAT, LAist)
  • Another Problem With Road Widening (JRL Bluesky)
  • Beverly Hills Extends Metro Construction Street Closure (Beverly Press)
  • Metro Seeks Artists For Valley Rail Project (SFV Sun)
  • Pasadena Transit Expands Rose Bowl Service (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Driver Strikes Pedestrian On Sunset (Beverly Press)
    • Suspect Charged In Deadly DUI Crash Into Downey Home (KABC, Daily News)
  • CA "Clean" Cars Will No Longer Get Toll Lane Benefits (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Claremont Adds Eyecatching New Bus Shelters

The locally designed bus stops pay homage to the Foothill communities and provide plenty of shade

September 11, 2025
LADOT

L.A. City Slow to Start Speed Camera Pilot

At the current levels of departmental inactivity and elected official disinterest, it looks like there will be no L.A. speed camera pilot until 2027. Or 2028. Or never.

September 10, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia, ICE, Transit Month, T-Committee, and more

September 9, 2025
SGV

L.A. County Breaks Ground on Puente Hills Regional Park

The 140 acre park will be County Supervisor Solis’ legacy project, and L.A.’s first new regional park in decades

September 9, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

September 9, 2025
