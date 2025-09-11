Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE War On So. Cal. (L.A. Taco)
- ICE Raids Causing A Looming Eviction Crisis (Public Press)
- Northeast SFV Targeted By ICE After Ruling (SFV Sun)
- How To Protect Car Wash Workers (NBC4)
- Vendor Carts Abandoned During ICE Abductions (BH Beat)
- State Lawmakers Look To Gut L.A. Mansion Tax (LAT, LAist)
- Another Problem With Road Widening (JRL Bluesky)
- Beverly Hills Extends Metro Construction Street Closure (Beverly Press)
- Metro Seeks Artists For Valley Rail Project (SFV Sun)
- Pasadena Transit Expands Rose Bowl Service (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Driver Strikes Pedestrian On Sunset (Beverly Press)
- Suspect Charged In Deadly DUI Crash Into Downey Home (KABC, Daily News)
- CA "Clean" Cars Will No Longer Get Toll Lane Benefits (LAT)
