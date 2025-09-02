This Week In Livable Streets

Skip to Content
12:06 PM PDT on September 2, 2025

September is Transit Month

ICE, Transit Month, Emerald Necklace ride, Rail Safety Month, and more.

  • Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
  • Throughout September - September is So. Cal. Transit Month. Move L.A. and others will host a series of more than 20 events, from bus rides to panel discussions and more. Details at Transit Month event website. Kick off Transit Month today at 5 p.m. with a Pink Pony Club bus ride with West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Byers.
  • Wednesday 9/3 - Join a Transit Month virtual panel discussion on Embracing Immigrants (and fighting ICE) on Public Transit. Find details and preregister at Transit Month event page.
  • Thursday 9/4 - Metro, Metrolink, and Amtrak will host a pop-up Rail Safety Month event to encourage the public to practice safe behavior around trains and tracks. The pop-up takes place at Union Station’s East Portal from 7:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Saturday 9/6 - ActiveSGV and Amigos de los Rios will host an Easy Access: Explore the Emerald Necklace bike ride. Gather at 8 a.m. at ActiveSGV headquarters in El Monte. Details at Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

