Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE So Cal Abductions Top 5,000 (L.A. Taco)
- Aftermath Of Long Beach Car Wash ICE Terror (LB Post)
- ICE Tanked Eastside Party Industry (Boyle Hts Beat)
- Councilmember Imelda Padilla Inadvertently Makes Case For CA Housing Bill SB79 (Pod Save America)
- San Fernando City Council Approves Motion Supporting ESFV Rail (SFV Sun)
- More on Cut-and-Cover K Line Construction (Nick Andert YouTube)
- Take An LADOT Survey About DTLA's New Toronto Barrier Bikeway Protection
- County Beach Bike Path Repairs Underway (Palisades News, Biking in L.A.)
- Councilmember Hutt Motion Proposes Closing 6th St For Ped Plaza In Ktown (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Sentenced For Deadly Oxnard DUI Crash (KTLA)
- Torrance Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Pedestrian, Arrested For Attempted Murder (KTLA, KCAL)
- Driver Jumps Curb, Crashes Into Anna Mae Wong Statue In Hollywood (Beverly Press)
- NBC4 Tours L.A.'s Hidden Stairways
