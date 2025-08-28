Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

11:16 AM PDT on August 28, 2025

New concrete Toronto barriers on 3rd Street in downtown Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE So Cal Abductions Top 5,000 (L.A. Taco)
  • Councilmember Imelda Padilla Inadvertently Makes Case For CA Housing Bill SB79 (Pod Save America)
  • San Fernando City Council Approves Motion Supporting ESFV Rail (SFV Sun)
  • More on Cut-and-Cover K Line Construction (Nick Andert YouTube)
  • Take An LADOT Survey About DTLA's New Toronto Barrier Bikeway Protection
  • County Beach Bike Path Repairs Underway (Palisades News, Biking in L.A.)
  • Councilmember Hutt Motion Proposes Closing 6th St For Ped Plaza In Ktown (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Sentenced For Deadly Oxnard DUI Crash (KTLA)
    • Torrance Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Pedestrian, Arrested For Attempted Murder (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Driver Jumps Curb, Crashes Into Anna Mae Wong Statue In Hollywood (Beverly Press)
  • NBC4 Tours L.A.'s Hidden Stairways

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

