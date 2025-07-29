Skip to Content
SGV

Rosemead Now Offers Zero Emission Microtransit

The service operates within city limits, but offers further rides for older and disabled riders.

3:27 PM PDT on July 29, 2025

Rosemead Mayor Margaret Clark stands beside a Rosemead GO microtransit car. Courtesy of Via.

Rosemead has signed up with microtransit contractor Via to provide zero-emission rides in the city, and in some cases within a five mile radius. The program is called Rosemead GO and is available daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Users’ first ten rides will be free until October 1; afterward, fares will cost one dollar.

Rosemead Mayor Margaret Clark praised the program in a press release, saying, “This innovative, low-cost, and convenient transportation program demonstrates Rosemead’s desire to ensure our residents can always reach the opportunities that matter most – whether that is work, school, healthcare, shopping, or seeing friends and family.”

Like Via’s service in West Covina, riders board at “virtual bus stops.” These are nearby cross streets, selected to streamline pickups between users headed in the same directions. Drop off points will also be determined in this way.

For older and disabled users, another version of the service called Rosemead GO Plus offers curb-to-curb rides from users’ exact locations with no need to walk, fifty cent fares, and a wider service area. This could be a useful first/last mile tool for connecting to the El Monte Bus or Metrolink Stations.

To use Rosemead GO download the linked app, or call (626) 572-4099. Here is the application form for Rosemead GO Plus.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon

Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

Read More:

