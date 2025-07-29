Rosemead Now Offers Zero Emission Microtransit

Rosemead has signed up with microtransit contractor Via to provide zero-emission rides in the city, and in some cases within a five mile radius. The program is called Rosemead GO and is available daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Users’ first ten rides will be free until October 1; afterward, fares will cost one dollar.

Rosemead Mayor Margaret Clark praised the program in a press release, saying, “This innovative, low-cost, and convenient transportation program demonstrates Rosemead’s desire to ensure our residents can always reach the opportunities that matter most – whether that is work, school, healthcare, shopping, or seeing friends and family.”

Like Via’s service in West Covina, riders board at “virtual bus stops.” These are nearby cross streets, selected to streamline pickups between users headed in the same directions. Drop off points will also be determined in this way.

For older and disabled users, another version of the service called Rosemead GO Plus offers curb-to-curb rides from users’ exact locations with no need to walk, fifty cent fares, and a wider service area. This could be a useful first/last mile tool for connecting to the El Monte Bus or Metrolink Stations.

To use Rosemead GO download the linked app, or call (626) 572-4099. Here is the application form for Rosemead GO Plus.

