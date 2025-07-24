Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

7:47 AM PDT on July 24, 2025

DIY crosswalk installation at Stoner Park. Video capture via @jonnyshotit Instagram

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Union Station

Eyes on the Street: Metro Demolition Makes Way for Union Station Run-Through Tracks

Metro is demolishing industrial buildings in order to extend tracks over the 101 Freeway. The Link US project will greatly increase the capacity and efficiency of Union Station.

July 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 23, 2025
Metro

ICE Terror Depressed Overall Metro Ridership in June

Even with the new connectivity and LAX station - and the highest ridership month in the three years the K Line has been open - ICE's dehumanizing raids significantly depressed ridership across the Metro system

July 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

July 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

July 21, 2025
