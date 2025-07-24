Thursday’s Headlines

- L.A. Taco Daily Memo Shows Continued ICE Attack
- Glendora Plans TOD Around A Line Station (Urbanize)
- Dead Cyclist Reignites Push For Safer Fountain Avenue (Beverly Press, Biking in L.A.)
- Metro D Line Will Reopen This Saturday (The Source)
- Neighbors Paint DIY Crosswalks At West L.A.'s Stoner Park (Westside Current, KTLA, KCAL)
- Neighbors Push For Safer Sierra Bonita (Pasadena Complete Sts.)
- Pomona Renters Win Rent Control (Public Press)
- Fake News Takes Out SB549 Fire Rebuild Bill (SM Next)
- Larchmont Campaign Seeks To Curb Tall Buildings (Beverly Press)
- Carnage: Grim Video Of NoHo Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist (KTLA)
- Relatives Seek Justice In Deadly San Fernando Crash (SFV Sun)
- Tesla Profits Down 16% (LAist)
