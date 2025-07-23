Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:40 AM PDT on July 23, 2025

CicLAvia will return to Culver City and Venice on August 17

  • Daily Memo: ICE Still Kidnapping (L.A. Taco)
  • ICE Focusing On Latino Neighborhoods (LAT)
  • What To Do If ICE Stops You In Car, Bus, or Train (L.A. Taco)
  • CicLAvia Returns To Venice, Culver City On August 17 (Yo Venice)
  • L.A. City Rent Control Not Serving Renters (Public Press)
  • Attorney Named New Homeless Services Authority Head (LAist)
  • Burbank Plans Traffic Calming (Urbanize)
  • East Hollywood Ramming Driver Faces 37 Counts Attempted Murder (LAT, NBC4)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Sun Valley Bicyclist (Daily News, KCAL)
    • WeHo Driver Seriously Injures, Hospitalizes, E-Scooter Rider (WeHo Times)
    • Canyon Country Car Crash Sends Person To Hospital (KHTS)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

