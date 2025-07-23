Wednesday’s Headlines

- Daily Memo: ICE Still Kidnapping (L.A. Taco)
- ICE Focusing On Latino Neighborhoods (LAT)
- What To Do If ICE Stops You In Car, Bus, or Train (L.A. Taco)
- CicLAvia Returns To Venice, Culver City On August 17 (Yo Venice)
- L.A. City Rent Control Not Serving Renters (Public Press)
- Attorney Named New Homeless Services Authority Head (LAist)
- Burbank Plans Traffic Calming (Urbanize)
- East Hollywood Ramming Driver Faces 37 Counts Attempted Murder (LAT, NBC4)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Sun Valley Bicyclist (Daily News, KCAL)
- WeHo Driver Seriously Injures, Hospitalizes, E-Scooter Rider (WeHo Times)
- Canyon Country Car Crash Sends Person To Hospital (KHTS)
