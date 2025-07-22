Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:02 AM PDT on July 22, 2025

Metro A Line. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

July 21, 2025
affordable housing

Rest in Power, Benito Flores

A memorial to a man who died fighting for what he believed in.

July 21, 2025
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

L.A. City Approves Measure HLA Ordinance

Both City Council and Mayor approved the city HLA ordinance, which goes into effect on August 18.

July 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

July 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 16, 2025
See all posts