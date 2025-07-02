Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:58 AM PDT on July 2, 2025

Reclaim Our Streets rally – photo by Luis Cano/Boyle Heights Beat

  • ICE Raids and Resistance
    • ACLU Sues Feds To Stop ICE Raids (LAT)
    • Mayor Bass Speaks Against Trump Assault on Los Angeles (LAT)
    • L.A. Taco Daily Memo ICE Recap
    • L.A. Podcast Recaps Last Week's ICE, LAPD, and More
    • Eastside Rallies Against ICE (BH Beat)
    • ICE Galvanized Community Defenders (BH Beat)
    • MacArthur Park Street Vendors Fear Ongoing Raids (L.A. Taco)
  • Tupac Zapata Dubon On Soccer Attendance, Travel Bans and Upcoming Events (Torched)
  • City Approves $425M In Measure ULA Housing Spending (LAT)
  • CA CEQA Reforms Remove Barriers to New Housing (LAT)
  • Glendale-Hyperion Bridge Revamp Cost Swells To $250M (Eastsider)
  • Chinatown Tenants Win Struggle Against Landlord (Public Press)
  • Audit Analyzes Long Beach Street Maintenance (LB Post)
  • Carnage: Serious Injuries In 405 Sepulveda Pass Crash (KTLA, NBC4, KABC)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Along 10 Freeway In Pomona (KABC, NBC4)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

