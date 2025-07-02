Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids and Resistance
- ACLU Sues Feds To Stop ICE Raids (LAT)
- Mayor Bass Speaks Against Trump Assault on Los Angeles (LAT)
- L.A. Taco Daily Memo ICE Recap
- L.A. Podcast Recaps Last Week's ICE, LAPD, and More
- Eastside Rallies Against ICE (BH Beat)
- ICE Galvanized Community Defenders (BH Beat)
- MacArthur Park Street Vendors Fear Ongoing Raids (L.A. Taco)
- Tupac Zapata Dubon On Soccer Attendance, Travel Bans and Upcoming Events (Torched)
- City Approves $425M In Measure ULA Housing Spending (LAT)
- CA CEQA Reforms Remove Barriers to New Housing (LAT)
- Glendale-Hyperion Bridge Revamp Cost Swells To $250M (Eastsider)
- Chinatown Tenants Win Struggle Against Landlord (Public Press)
- Audit Analyzes Long Beach Street Maintenance (LB Post)
- Carnage: Serious Injuries In 405 Sepulveda Pass Crash (KTLA, NBC4, KABC)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA