Thursday’s Headlines

- Border Patrol Arrested Cyclist For Looking "Startled and Nervous" (Public Press)
- South L.A. Rallies Against ICE Terror (Sentinel)
- Dems Sue ICE To Allow Detention Oversight (LAT)
- Torched Remembers That Capital Infrastructure Program Mayoral Directive
- Highlights New Investing in Place Public Realm Report
- WeHo Community Pushes For Fountain Ave. Safety (Beverly Press)
- WeHo Streets Are Killing Us (WeHo Times)
- Suspect Arrested In Arcadia Metro Station Stabbing (SGV Trib)
- CicLAvia Comes To Venice/Culver On August 17 (SMDP)
- Protest Against Homeless Housing At Sun Valley Metrolink Lot (SFV Sun)
- Pasadena Transit Changing Two Routes (Pasadena Now)
- Saugus Train Station Reopens As Historical Museum (SC Signal)
- Carnage: Fullerton Hit-and-Run Wrong-Way Driver Injured Cyclist (KTLA) Driver Accused Of Intentional Head-On Crash (SGV Trib)
- Solo Rollover Crash In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)
- Caltrans Employees Accused Of On-the-Clock Stripper Party (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA