Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:53 AM PDT on July 31, 2025

A City That Works: Public Space as a Civic Promise – report from Investing in Place

  • Border Patrol Arrested Cyclist For Looking "Startled and Nervous" (Public Press)
  • South L.A. Rallies Against ICE Terror (Sentinel)
  • Dems Sue ICE To Allow Detention Oversight (LAT)
  • Torched Remembers That Capital Infrastructure Program Mayoral Directive
  • WeHo Community Pushes For Fountain Ave. Safety (Beverly Press)
  • Suspect Arrested In Arcadia Metro Station Stabbing (SGV Trib)
  • CicLAvia Comes To Venice/Culver On August 17 (SMDP)
  • Protest Against Homeless Housing At Sun Valley Metrolink Lot (SFV Sun)
  • Pasadena Transit Changing Two Routes (Pasadena Now)
  • Saugus Train Station Reopens As Historical Museum (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: Fullerton Hit-and-Run Wrong-Way Driver Injured Cyclist (KTLA) Driver Accused Of Intentional Head-On Crash (SGV Trib)
    • Solo Rollover Crash In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)
  • Caltrans Employees Accused Of On-the-Clock Stripper Party (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

July 30, 2025
SGV

Rosemead Now Offers Zero Emission Microtransit

The service operates within city limits, but offers further rides for older and disabled riders.

July 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

July 28, 2025
SGV

Valinda Avenue’s Landscaped Walkway is a Community Treasure

The walking path is a long term success, providing safe connections to other trails and to local shopping

July 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

July 25, 2025
See all posts