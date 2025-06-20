Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids and Protests Continue
- ICE Raids Leave Immigrant Families Unable To Pay Rent (LAist)
- Metro Ridership Down 10-15 Percent Over ICE Raids (LAT)
- ICE Raids Hollywood Home Depot, Detains Vendors (LAT, NBC4)
- ICE Continues To Raid Car Washes, Some Close (LAT, KABC)
- ICE Met With Protest At Dodgers Stadium Lot (LAT, LAist, NBC4)
- ICE Raids Target Pasadena (Pasadena Now, SGV Trib, NBC4)
- Interfaith Vigil Connects Juneteenth To ICE Raids (LAist, LAT)
- Mounted LAPD Alleged To Violate Use of Force Regs (LAist)
- How To Prepare For Parent/Guardian Being Deported (Public Press)
- Secret Police Have No Place In Democracy (LAT)
- Appeals Court Rules For Trump In National Guard Case (KTLA)
- Vice President Vance Heads To L.A. (KTLA, KCAL, NBC4)
- L.A. City Legal Payouts Have Increased - including PD, Sidewalk Trips, and More (LAT)
- Sunday's South L.A. CicLAvia Postponed
- Carnage: Deadly Hit-and-Run In Westlake (KCAL)
