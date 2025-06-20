Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:22 AM PDT on June 20, 2025

Mounted LAPD – June 10 photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Raids and Protests Continue
    • ICE Raids Leave Immigrant Families Unable To Pay Rent (LAist)
    • Metro Ridership Down 10-15 Percent Over ICE Raids (LAT)
    • ICE Raids Hollywood Home Depot, Detains Vendors (LAT, NBC4)
    • ICE Continues To Raid Car Washes, Some Close (LAT, KABC)
    • ICE Met With Protest At Dodgers Stadium Lot (LAT, LAist, NBC4)
    • ICE Raids Target Pasadena (Pasadena Now, SGV Trib, NBC4)
    • Interfaith Vigil Connects Juneteenth To ICE Raids (LAist, LAT)
    • Mounted LAPD Alleged To Violate Use of Force Regs (LAist)
    • How To Prepare For Parent/Guardian Being Deported (Public Press)
    • Secret Police Have No Place In Democracy (LAT)
    • Appeals Court Rules For Trump In National Guard Case (KTLA)
    • Vice President Vance Heads To L.A. (KTLA, KCAL, NBC4)
  • L.A. City Legal Payouts Have Increased - including PD, Sidewalk Trips, and More (LAT)
  • Sunday's South L.A. CicLAvia Postponed
  • Carnage: Deadly Hit-and-Run In Westlake (KCAL)
    • Truck Driver Killed In Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
    • Driver Killed Crashing Into Tree In Encino (KABC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

