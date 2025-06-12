Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids, Protests, Curfew Continues (KCAL, Spectrum1)
- Bass and Other So Cal Mayors: "These Raids Must Stop" (ABC7, KCAL, Sentinel)
- ICE Raids Fashion District Workplace (Public Press)
- ICE Raids In Downey, Crowds Resist (KTLA, ABC7)
- ICE Rams Car To Arrest Boyle Hts Driver (BH Beat, LAist, KABC)
- Late Curfew Announcement Stranded Metro Riders (LAT)
- Missouri Senator Makes Spurious Claims About L.A. Immigrant Rights Group CHIRLA (LAT1, LAT2, LAist, BH Beat, Eastsider)
- DA Hochman Prosecutes Protestors (LAT, Daily News, KTLA, KCAL)
- "No Sleep For ICE" Protestors Rally At Hotels Where ICE Agents Stay (KTLA)
- Families Urge Release Of Car Wash Workers (LAT, Spectrum1)
- Folks Protest ICE in: Paramount, Long Beach, Whittier, Santa Ana and cities across U.S.
- Shoup-Inspired Blumenfield Motion Could End Parking Requirements (LAist, KTLA)
- Malibu Plans Speed Camera Program (Daily News)
- Santa Monica Opening Bus Lanes To Bikes, Scooters (SaMo Next)
- Carnage: Driver and Pedestrian Seriously Injured In 2-Car LB Crash (LB Post)
- Fiery Crash On 605 Near City Of Industry (SGV Trib)
