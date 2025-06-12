Skip to Content
Thursday's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

10:48 AM PDT on June 12, 2025

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass joined by more than 20 mayors and local elected officials from across Southern California to call for an end to ICE raids. Photo via Mayor’s office

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

bike lanes

L.A. City Committee Advances Bike Lane Enforcement, Path Maintenance, and Measure HLA Ordinance

L.A. City is taking steps toward improved bike path maintenance, implementing camera enforcement of bike lanes, and further codifying Measure HLA.

June 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

June 11, 2025

Civil Rights

Eyes on the Street: ICE Protests Continue in Downtown L.A.

Standoffs continue for fifth day. Protestors again closed the 101 Freeway.

June 10, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

June 10, 2025
Civil Rights

Thousands Peacefully Rally for Release of Labor Leader David Huerta

"¡Estamos aqui! ¡Pertenecemos aqui! We are here and we belong here!"

June 9, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

June 9, 2025
