Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

10:41 AM PDT on June 11, 2025

Map of DTLA curfew limits

  • Ongoing Protests Against ICE Raids
    • Mayor Bass Enacts Indefinite 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Curfew Downtown (LAT, LAist, KCAL, KABC)
    • Tamer First Curfew Night Saw Arrests, Reduced Vandalism (LAT, Daily News, KTLA, KABC)
    • Police Met Peaceful Protests With Violence (Capital & Main, The Nation)
    • Families Concerned As Detainees Taken to Various Jails (KTLA)
    • Volunteers Work To Clean Off Protest Graffiti (LAT, KABC)
    • Newsom Slams Trump, "Democracy Under Assault" (KABC)
    • Judge Blocks CA Emergency Request To Block Federal Deployment (KABC, Century City News, The Hill)
    • Council Spars With LAPD Chief Over Detentions (LAT)
    • LAist Looks Into ICE-PD Cooperation
    • Crowdsource Website Shares ICE Raid Information (BH Beat)
    • SELA Leaders Denounce Huntington Park ICE Raids (Public Press)
    • Torched on Trump ICE Raid Impacts on City and Major Events
    • How You Can Support L.A.'s Immigrants (Public Press, L.A. Taco)
    • Sec'y Hegseth Estimates L.A. Deployment Will Cost $134M (KCAL)
    • ICE Raids Ventura County Farms (KTLA)
    • Anti-ICE Protests Spread To Cities Across U.S. (LAT, KTLA)
  • WeHo Could Curb Unpermitted Street Vending (WeHo Times)
  • Carnage: Three Killed In San Bernardino Pursuit-Triggered Crash (KTLA)
    • Two Seriously Injured In 60 Freeway Crash In Boyle Hts (Eastsider)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In DTLA Crash With DASH Bus (Daily News)
    • Three People Injured In Santa Clarita Bus-Car Crash (SC Signal)
  • County To Close Parks Two Days Each Week, Per Budget (Public Press)
  • Ped Plaza Completed At L.A. Live (Urbanize)
  • Councilmember Hutt Proposes Street Closures To Create Leimert Pk Plaza (Urbanize)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

