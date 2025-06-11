Wednesday’s Headlines

- Ongoing Protests Against ICE Raids
- Mayor Bass Enacts Indefinite 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Curfew Downtown (LAT, LAist, KCAL, KABC)
- Tamer First Curfew Night Saw Arrests, Reduced Vandalism (LAT, Daily News, KTLA, KABC)
- Police Met Peaceful Protests With Violence (Capital & Main, The Nation)
- Families Concerned As Detainees Taken to Various Jails (KTLA)
- Volunteers Work To Clean Off Protest Graffiti (LAT, KABC)
- Newsom Slams Trump, "Democracy Under Assault" (KABC)
- Judge Blocks CA Emergency Request To Block Federal Deployment (KABC, Century City News, The Hill)
- Council Spars With LAPD Chief Over Detentions (LAT)
- LAist Looks Into ICE-PD Cooperation
- Crowdsource Website Shares ICE Raid Information (BH Beat)
- SELA Leaders Denounce Huntington Park ICE Raids (Public Press)
- Torched on Trump ICE Raid Impacts on City and Major Events
- How You Can Support L.A.'s Immigrants (Public Press, L.A. Taco)
- Sec'y Hegseth Estimates L.A. Deployment Will Cost $134M (KCAL)
- ICE Raids Ventura County Farms (KTLA)
- Anti-ICE Protests Spread To Cities Across U.S. (LAT, KTLA)
- WeHo Could Curb Unpermitted Street Vending (WeHo Times)
- Carnage: Three Killed In San Bernardino Pursuit-Triggered Crash (KTLA)
- Two Seriously Injured In 60 Freeway Crash In Boyle Hts (Eastsider)
- Motorcyclist Killed In DTLA Crash With DASH Bus (Daily News)
- Three People Injured In Santa Clarita Bus-Car Crash (SC Signal)
- County To Close Parks Two Days Each Week, Per Budget (Public Press)
- Ped Plaza Completed At L.A. Live (Urbanize)
- Councilmember Hutt Proposes Street Closures To Create Leimert Pk Plaza (Urbanize)
